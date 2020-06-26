Get toned body without going to gym | Swami Ramdev shares yoga asanas and pranayamas

In today's time, building a muscular body has become a trend. Young boys and girls are often seen working hard in the gym, toning those muscles and shedding the extra kilos. However, there are also people who struggle from being under-weight and aspire to get 6-pack abs. Swami Ramdev claims that lean people can attain a fit and healthy body by performing yoga asanas daily at home. Without going ti the gym, they can also get 6-pack abs and a toned body.

Swami Ramdev claims that by doing dand baithak daily along with surya namaskar and pranayamas, anyone can gain 10 kg weight in 30 days. Also, he suggests making a few changes in your lifestyle and eating habits for effective results.

Yoga asanas for weight gain

According to Swami Ramdev, everyone should start their day with surya namaskar. He suggests doing 25-30 surya namaskars in the beginning and go on to 100 surya namaskars in a day for effective results. Also, Swami Ramdev claims that dand baithak is very important for weight gain and toning muscles. It helps in strengthening chest, thighs and arms. It also helps gain 6-pack abs. Other yoga asanas that you should do for weight gain are bhujangasana and naukasana.

Pranayamas

Swami Ramdev says that pranayamas maintain proper blood circulation in the body which helps keep our organs healthy. He suggests starting the day with surya namaskar and then performing pranayamas like kapalbhati, anulom vilom, and bhastrika for effective results. He says that one can do kapalbhati for half an hour to one hour. He also suggests increasing the number of pranayamas every week as your body gets used to it.

Home remedies to make 6-pack abs

Drink cow ghee daily

Drink half to one liter of milk

Consume soybeans

Eat sprouted grains like gram, groundnut, moong etc.

Consume cheese

Consume buttermilk

Banana shake increases weight

Drink mango shake

Eat 4-4 bananas in the morning, afternoon and evening.

Drink asparagus in milk

Make this shake to gain weight

If you want to get a toned body along with rapid weight gain, then you can consume this shake along with practicing yoga daily. Add milk, dates, asparagus powder, ashwagandha powder, 1 mango, 1 banana, 8-9 almonds, 5-6 figs, milk cream, milk, power beta and white muesli into the grinder and grind them well. Your shake is ready.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage