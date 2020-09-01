Yoga for Enlarged Prostate | Swami Ramdev shares yoga asanas and acupressure points

Prostate enlargement and prostate cancer are becoming a serious problem among men. According to Swami Ramdev, after the age of 80, 90 percent of the people suffer from this problem. But these days, even at the age of 40, men are suffering from an unhealthy prostate. The main reason for this disease is believed to be the poor lifestyle and genetic problems. The size of the prostate is usually 20 grams. But sometimes its size increases to 80 to 100 grams which cause many diseases including prostate cancer.

Learn about yoga asanas and acupressure points from Swami Ramdev to keep these problems at bay.

What is prostate enlargement?

The prostate gland is found in men. The prostate glands tissues start growing due to several reasons due to which, the glands prevent the flow of urine by getting enlarged. This results in problems in urinary tract, bladder or kidney.

Get rid of enlarged prostate with Swami Ramdev's yoga asanas

Swami Ramdev suggests doing bhujanganasana, vakrasana, Yogamudrasana, Ardhamatyendrasana, gomukhasana, uttan padasana, sthith konasana, chakki asana and others to keep the prostate healthy. He also suggests doing pranayamas as they ensure the correct flow of blood in the body. Do pranayamas like kapalbhati and bhastrika for a healthy prostate.

Swami Ramdev shares Ayurvedic remedies to get rid of an enlarged prostate

According to Swami Ramdev, to treat enlarged prostate and prostate cancer, along with Yogasanas, one should also follow Ayurvedic remedies.

Kulath pulse (horse gram) is beneficial for prostate cancer Make a concoction of 20-25 mL Wheat Grass, 4-5 inch Giloy, 25-50 mL Aloe vera, 11-21 Tulsi Leaves, 7-11 leaves Neem leaves Add 7 basil leaves and 5 black pepper to the bottle gourd and make juice. Drink this daily Taking turmeric and Shilajit with milk will keep the prostate healthy. For prostate cancer, take 2-2 tablets of Chandraprabha Vati and Gaukshuradi Guggul in the morning and evening. Consume barley porridge once a week. Eat cow milk extracts. Kanchanar Guggul is also effective in keeping the prostate healthy. Consuming Panch Trinamool decoction will also benefit.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage