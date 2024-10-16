World Spine Day 2024: Five signs you need to seek help from a spine specialist

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 signs you need to seek help from a spine specialist

When we spoke to Dr Saransh Gupta, Senior Consultant, Orthopaedic Spine Surgery, Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, he said that back pain is a common issue that many people experience at some point in their lives. While you can often ease mild pain with rest or over-the-counter medicine, some signs mean it's time to see a spine specialist. Here are five key indicators that you should seek professional help for your spine health.

Persistent Pain: It is important to seek a doctor's help if the back pain lasts for a few weeks. Consistent pain in the back can mean there's a major issue that needs special care. A spine specialist can examine you closely and find the best way to help you feel better.

Pain radiating to other areas: When back pain spreads to other areas, like your legs, arms or chest. It might mean that nerves are involved. This type of pain can feel like a sharp or burning sensation. It could be a sign of problems like herniated discs or spinal stenosis. Seeing a spine specialist quickly can help find out what's wrong and prevent it from getting worse.

Weakness or Numbness: If you feel weakness, numbness, or tingling in your arms or legs, it might mean your nerves are being compressed or damaged. These feelings shouldn't be ignored because they can make everyday activities harder and affect your life. A spine specialist can run tests to find out what's causing the problem and suggest the right treatment to help you feel better.

Changes in Bladder or Bowel Function: Sudden changes in how you control your bladder, or bowel can be very concerning. They might mean something serious called Cauda Equina Syndrome. This is a medical emergency, and you need to see a spine specialist right away to avoid lasting damage.

History of Trauma: If you've had a fall, accident or injury that affects your back, it's very important to see a spine specialist. Even small injuries can cause big problems if they're not checked out. A specialist can look for any damage and help you with recovery and rehabilitation.

Additional Red Flags: If you have a history of cancer, unexplained weight loss or fever along with back pain, these are serious signs that you should see a spine specialist. These symptoms could mean there's a more serious problem, like an infection or spreading cancer. It's very important to get checked out quickly so you can get the right diagnosis and treatment.

Taking care of your spine is important for your overall health. If you notice any of these signs, don’t wait to see a spine specialist. Getting help early can lead to better treatment and a faster recovery, so you can get back to your daily activities without pain.

