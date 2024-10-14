Want to keep your bones and joints strong? Follow these vital tips to stay fit

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vital tips to keep your bones and joints strong.

Bones and joints play an important part when it comes to one’s overall well-being. As one becomes older, the bones lose density and tend to become weak making one prone to osteoporosis. Hence, this can impact one’s range of motion and mobility. Moreover, a sedentary lifestyle inclusive of poor eating habits, and lack of exercise can also take a toll on one’s bones and joints. It is a known fact that arthritis can lead to joint pain, swelling, and inflammation and one can experience stiffness and tenderness in the joints. It will be imperative for one to seek timely intervention when it comes to managing bone and joint pain. However, one should adhere to these foolproof measures.

Follow these crucial strategies shared by Dr Vishal Lapshia, Joint Replacement & Arthroplasty Surgeon, AIMS Hospital

Adhere to a diet consisting of calcium and vitamin D foods: You can get calcium from green leafy vegetables, dairy products, and milk to keep the bones strong. Eggs, mushrooms, and fortified foods like milk and cereals are jam-packed with vitamin D to ensure optimum bone health. If need be, you will also be recommended calcium and vitamin D supplements by the doctor. Also, do regular calcium and vitamin D tests to know the nutritional status and overall health. A DEXA bone density will help assess bone health and the risk of osteoporosis.

Exercise daily: Regular exercise will help with stronger bones and joints. Remember, activities such as walking, running, and climbing stairs or strength training can lower the chances of osteoporosis, and will also help to ease that arthritis pain. Stretching and balancing exercises will help to improve flexibility and agility and prevent falls. Swimming and cycling are also good for easing joint pain. It is the need of the hour to exercise at least five days a week for 30 minutes under the guidance of a fitness trainer and avoid doing any rigorous activities.

Ensure optimum weight and correct posture while sitting: Being overweight or obese will pressurize the joints. Being obese can wear down the cartilage present in the joints and invite arthritis, pain, and injury that can give you a tough time. It is better to maintain a healthy weight by eating a nutritious diet and exercising daily. Also, maintain a proper posture while sitting, and avoid hunching which can cause back and neck pain. Don’t sit for an extended period at work and stretch or walk from time to time.

Hydration is key for healthy joints: Drinking enough water will lubricate the cartilage in the joints and prevent pain.

Quit smoking and alcohol: These habits raise your risk of developing both osteoarthritis (OA) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and cause joint pain. Smoking will cause inflammation in the body and cartilage loss. Better to quit smoking and alcohol and enhance your bone and joint health.

