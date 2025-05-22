World Preeclampsia Day 2025: Know symptoms, risk factors, causes and more According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), preeclampsia affects nearly 2-8% of pregnancies across the world. If left untreated, preeclampsia can lead to serious, even fatal, complications for both the mother and baby. Read on to know the symptoms, risk factors, and causes of preeclampsia.

World Preeclampsia Day is observed every year on May 22, and it aims to raise awareness about preeclampsia, which is a serious complication that happens during pregnancy. The day also highlights the importance of its prevention and treatment. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), preeclampsia affects nearly 2-8% of pregnancies across the world.

WHO also says there are around 46,000 maternal deaths due to pre-eclampsia per year and around 5,00,000 foetal or newborn deaths. Hence, it is extremely important to prevent and treat the condition. But first, let's understand what preeclampsia is.

Preeclampsia is a pregnancy complication. Mayo Clinic says that with preeclampsia, you might have high blood pressure, high levels of protein in urine that indicate kidney damage (proteinuria), or other signs of organ damage. Preeclampsia usually begins after 20 weeks of pregnancy in women whose blood pressure had previously been in the standard range. If left untreated, preeclampsia can lead to serious, even fatal, complications for both the mother and baby. Read on to know the symptoms, risk factors, and causes of preeclampsia.

Preeclampsia Symptoms

One of the most important symptoms of preeclampsia is high blood pressure, proteinuria or other signs of damage to the kidneys or other organs. The first signs of preeclampsia are often detected during routine prenatal visits with a health care provider, says Mayo Clinic. Some of the other signs of preeclampsia include:

Excess protein in urine (proteinuria) or other signs of kidney problems

Decreased levels of platelets in blood (thrombocytopenia)

Increased liver enzymes that indicate liver problems

Severe headaches

Changes in vision, including temporary loss of vision, blurred vision or light sensitivity

Shortness of breath, caused by fluid in the lungs

Pain in the upper belly, usually under the ribs on the right side

Nausea or vomiting

Weight gain and swelling (oedema) are typical during healthy pregnancies. However, sudden weight gain or the sudden appearance of oedema, particularly in your face and hands, may be a sign of preeclampsia.

Preeclampsia Causes

There is no exact cause of preeclampsia, according to Cleveland Clinic. Some researchers believe preeclampsia may happen due to a problem with the blood supply to the placenta. While stress may impact blood pressure, stress isn’t a direct cause of preeclampsia.

Preeclampsia Risk Factors

There are certain factors that put you on high risk for preeclampsia. These include:

Preeclampsia in a previous pregnancy

Being pregnant with more than one baby

Chronic high blood pressure (hypertension)

Type 1 or type 2 diabetes before pregnancy

Kidney disease

Autoimmune disorders

Use of in vitro fertilization

First pregnancy with current partner

Obesity

Family history of preeclampsia

Maternal age of 35 or older

Complications in a previous pregnancy

More than 10 years since previous pregnancy.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

