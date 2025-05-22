Stay hydrated and keep your kidneys happy: Doctor shares important summer health tips Taking care of your kidneys during the summer is paramount to maintaining good overall health. These easy habits will keep your kidneys well-functioning and your summer relaxing and stress-free.

When summer sun reaches its peak, it's important to give special attention to our health, and one such important organ that needs extra care is the kidneys. These two mighty small organs are duty-bound to filter toxins from your blood, regulate body fluids, and keep electrolyte balance. During summer, heat stress and dehydration can further stress your kidneys, potentially resulting in severe health complications. Some vital tips to keep your kidneys healthy during the summer months are provided below.

Hydrate

When we spoke to Dr Bhanu Mishra, Consultant-Nephrologist, BLK MAX Hospital, New Delhi, he said that staying hydrated is perhaps the most critical measure of summer health. As temperatures rise, your body loses excess water by sweating, potentially resulting in dehydration. Dehydration is also going to compromise your kidneys' function of filtering waste, which in turn can cause kidney stones or even cause acute damage to the kidneys in extreme conditions. To prevent it, try to have a minimum of 8 glasses of water throughout the day, but this could be boosted if you are physically active or are working in hot environments. Steer clear of sugary beverages or too much caffeine since these are going to dehydrate your body further.

Monitor Your Salt Intake

Excessive salt intake can increase your blood pressure, one of the major causes of kidney disease. At summer barbecues or outdoor dining, pay attention to the amount of salt used in processed foods, canned foods, or seasonings. Use fresh spices and herbs for flavour instead of salt. Keep in mind that a balanced diet with fruits and vegetables will sustain healthy kidney functioning.

Take Frequent Breaks from the Sun

Long-term sun exposure dehydrates you, leading to heat exhaustion and, in severe cases, heatstroke, all of which are taxing on your kidneys. Attempt to stay out of the sun during peak hours (typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.). If you must stay outdoors, be sure to wear a hat, apply sunscreen, and take frequent breaks under shade to cool yourself. Loose-fitting and light clothing can also aid in your body cooling itself more effectively.

Add Kidney-Friendly Foods

Consuming foods that are favourable for the kidneys is a wise decision during the summer season. Water content in fruits and vegetables such as watermelon, cucumber, strawberries, and oranges hydrates your kidneys while delivering necessary vitamins and antioxidants. Potassium-rich foods such as bananas and avocados will balance fluids in the body, which is crucial for the kidneys.

Listen to Your Body

Finally, always watch for signs of dehydration or distress. Dark-coloured urine, weakness, lightheadedness, or a parched mouth are signals that your body might be dehydrated and your kidneys might be strained. When you experience these signs, drink water at once and take a break.

