World Milk Day: Try these lactose free milks

World Milk Day 2023: What is lactose sensitivity? Actually, lactose is found in cow and buffalo milk, which is a type of sugar and not everyone's stomach can digest it. It happens to such people that as soon as they drink milk, their bodies immediately react with problems like nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and gas. In such a situation, these people should avoid milk. But then the question is, which milk to drink? So, know about these lactose-free milks.

Lactose free milk:

1. Soy milk

If milk is not getting digested, then soy milk can be useful for you. Soy milk contains proteins, calcium, vitamins and minerals which also fulfil the properties of milk and protect against lactose intolerance. Apart from this, it contains omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants and many types of anti-inflammatory properties, which can save you from many types of problems.

2. Oat milk

Oat milk is also beneficial for those who cannot digest milk. This milk is rich in fibre and protein and is healthy in many ways. It is also creamy but lactose free and beneficial for everyone.

3. Almond Cashew milk

Cashew and almond milk is beneficial for your health in many ways. The amount of calories in this milk is less, but the protein is more. Because of this, not only your bones remain strong, but your stomach and brain also get many benefits.

4. Rice milk

By drinking rice milk, you can avoid many health-related problems. This milk is actually gluten-free, and consuming it can save you from many problems. You will not be allergic to this milk and its proteins will work for a long time for your health.

5. Coconut milk

Coconut milk is lactose-free, and consuming it can be beneficial for health in many ways. Coconut milk is very popular and easily available in the market. The milk can be thick or thin, with a creamy consistency. So, you must try these lactose free milks.

