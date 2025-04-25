World Malaria Day 2025: Essential oils to mosquito repellents; home remedies to prevent mosquito bites Malaria is a disease caused by a parasite that is spread to humans through the bites of infected mosquitoes. It is mostly found in tropical countries and is a preventable and curable condition. There are some home remedies to prevent mosquito bites. Here, take a look at some of these home remedies.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there were 263 million malaria cases and 5,97,000 malaria deaths in 83 countries across the globe in 2023. World Malaria Day is observed every year on April 25 and it aims to raise awareness about malaria. Malaria is a disease spread to humans by some types of mosquitoes. It is mostly found in tropical countries and is a preventable and curable condition.

The disease is caused by a parasite that is spread to humans through the bites of infected mosquitoes. If the condition is not diagnosed early and the required treatment is not provided, it might turn out to be fatal.

Mayo Clinic says that to reduce malaria infections, world health programs distribute preventive drugs and insecticide-treated bed nets to protect people from mosquito bites. "The World Health Organisation has recommended a malaria vaccine for use in children who live in countries with high numbers of malaria cases."

There are some home remedies that you can use to prevent mosquito bites. Here, take a look at some of these home remedies.

Apply Essential Oils

You can use lavender, eucalyptus, tea tree or citronella. These essential oils have natural mosquito-repelling properties. Mix a few drops with a carrier oil like coconut or almond oil and apply it to exposed skin. These oils mask the human scent and have compounds that mosquitoes find unpleasant or even toxic.

Use Neem Oil

Neem oil is a powerful natural insect repellent. Mix it with a carrier oil and apply it to the skin or burn it in a diffuser. Neem has azadirachtin, which disrupts mosquito reproduction and prevents bites.

Burn Camphor Indoors

Burning camphor in a closed room for 15–20 minutes helps repel mosquitoes. Camphor releases a strong odour that mosquitoes can’t tolerate, making your indoor space safe.

Plant Mosquito-Repelling Herbs

Grow mosquito-repelling plants like basil, mint and lemongrass around your home, balcony or windowsills. These plants emit a strong fragrance that repels mosquitoes. Plus, you can use the leaves for infusions or topical use.

Keep Bowls of Lemon and Clove

Stick cloves into lemon halves and place them in different areas of your home, especially near windows. The strong citrus and clove smell confuses and keeps away mosquitoes from entering.

