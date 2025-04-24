Glomerulonephritis: Know what it is, its symptoms, causes and treatment Glomerulonephritis can affect the normal functioning of the kidneys, with consequences ranging from subtle, easily dismissed symptoms to potentially life-altering kidney damage. Read on to know what it is, its symptoms, causes and treatment.

New Delhi:

Glomerulonephritis (GN) is characterised by inflammation of the glomeruli, which is the kidney's intricate network of filters, responsible for purifying blood by removing waste products and excess fluids. This inflammation can affect the normal functioning of the kidneys, with consequences ranging from subtle, easily dismissed symptoms to potentially life-altering kidney damage.

Managing GN is already complex enough, especially due to balancing their work and personal life with their treatment plan. Dr Sai Prasad Sahoo, Sr. Consultant - Nephrologist, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneswar, explains the symptoms, causes and treatment and management of glomerulonephritis.

Common causes of glomerulonephritis

Autoimmune Diseases: Diseases like lupus or Goodpasture’s syndrome can cause the body’s immune system to mistakenly attack healthy kidney tissue.

Diseases like lupus or Goodpasture’s syndrome can cause the body’s immune system to mistakenly attack healthy kidney tissue. Infections: Infections with a post-streptococcal infection, hepatitis B and C, HIV, and other bacteria or viruses may cause GN.

Infections with a post-streptococcal infection, hepatitis B and C, HIV, and other bacteria or viruses may cause GN. Vasculitis: Disorders that lead to inflammation of blood vessels, such as granulomatosis with polyangiitis, can affect the kidneys.

Disorders that lead to inflammation of blood vessels, such as granulomatosis with polyangiitis, can affect the kidneys. Nephropathy: An aggregation of IgA antibody in the kidneys can lead to inflammation of the glomeruli.

An aggregation of IgA antibody in the kidneys can lead to inflammation of the glomeruli. Inherited Condition: Some forms of GN are either inherited or occur, particularly when due to inherited diseases of the immune system.

Some forms of GN are either inherited or occur, particularly when due to inherited diseases of the immune system. Other medical conditions: You’re more likely to develop glomerular damage the longer you have conditions such as high blood pressure or diabetes.

Signs and symptoms of glomerulonephritis

GN symptoms can be acute (sudden onset) or chronic (developing over some time), and any of the below common signs may indicate the presence of the condition:

Blood in the Urine (Hematuria): This is often one of the first signs, with urine that is pink, brown, or cola-colored.

This is often one of the first signs, with urine that is pink, brown, or cola-colored. Foamy Urine: The excess protein (proteinuria) was not filtered out effectively from the blood by the kidneys.

The excess protein (proteinuria) was not filtered out effectively from the blood by the kidneys. Swelling (Oedema): Of the face, hands, feet, and abdomen as a result of fluid retention.

Of the face, hands, feet, and abdomen as a result of fluid retention. Increased Blood Pressure: Due to compromised kidney function and fluid homeostasis.

Due to compromised kidney function and fluid homeostasis. Fatigue and Weakness: Due to the accumulation of wastes, or the anemia of chronic renal disease

Due to the accumulation of wastes, or the anemia of chronic renal disease Less Urination: Noticing that one is not able to urinate so much or so often.

Management and Treatment

Not adhering to medication/treatment plans

It is also essential to adhere to the recommended treatment plan. Not taking prescribed medications or waiting too long for follow-up care can make the condition far worse. Here, keeping track of the prescriptions and consulting a nephrologist for any concerns to be sure that the kidneys are in good health.

Tricks of How To Maintain A Kidney-Friendly Diet

A low-sodium, low-protein, and low-potassium diet, prescribed by a care provider, may decrease strain on the kidneys. Drinking an allowed amount of water and steering clear of processed food also keeps the kidneys functioning.

The Importance of Exercise and Stress Management

Mild to moderate exercises such as walking, swimming, and yoga can improve overall health and fitness. Stress-reducing practices like meditation, journaling, or counselling can help cope with the emotional aspects of living with GN.

Maintaining Social and Emotional Connections

Family and friends offer emotional strength because they know what you are going through, family, friends, and patient communities. Socialising, even in smaller doses, prevents isolation, which is beneficial for mental health. Professional counselling, when necessary, can also help cope with the psychological impact of chronic illness.

ALSO READ: Anaemia in pregnancy can increase the risk of congenital heart defects in newborns by 47 per cent, finds study