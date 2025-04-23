World Malaria Day 2025: Date, theme, history and significance of the day World Malaria Day serves as a reminder of the fight against malaria. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there were 263 million malaria cases and 5,97,000 malaria deaths in 83 countries across the globe in 2023. Read on to know the date, theme and history of the day.

World Malaria Day is an initiative that aims to raise awareness about one of the deadliest yet preventable diseases. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there were 263 million malaria cases and 5,97,000 malaria deaths in 83 countries across the globe in 2023. Malaria is a disease spread to humans by some types of mosquitoes. It is mostly found in tropical countries. It is preventable and curable.

The day serves as a reminder of the fight against malaria, highlighting the progress made and the challenges that remain. Read on to know about the date, theme, history and significance of World Malaria Day.

World Malaria Day Date and Theme

World Malaria Day is observed every year on April 25. The theme of World Malaria Day is “Malaria Ends With Us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite”. WHO says that it is a grassroots campaign that aims to re-energise efforts at all levels, from global policy to community action, to accelerate progress towards malaria elimination.

World Malaria Day History

The day was established in 2007 by the WHO during the 60th session of the World Health Assembly. This day comes from "Africa Malaria Day," which had been observed since 2001 as part of a campaign to control malaria in African nations.

World Malaria Day Significance

The day holds immense significance as it brings attention to a disease that continues to claim thousands of lives each year, particularly in low-income and tropical regions. It serves as an important reminder to raise awareness, promote prevention and treatment and international cooperation in the fight against malaria. The day also honours the efforts of healthcare workers, researchers and communities who work tirelessly toward the goal of malaria elimination.

