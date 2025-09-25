World Lung Day 2025: Know how passive smoking affects the lungs of children Lung disease in children can happen due to various reasons, one of which is passive smoking. Passive smoking damages children’s lungs in multiple ways. Read on to know how passive smoking affects the lungs of children.

New Delhi:

World Lung Day is observed every year on September 25. The day aims to raise awareness about lung health and address the growing burden of respiratory disease across the world. World Lung Day was initiated by the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS) and its partners. There has been a growing number of lung disease cases among children.

Lung disease in children can happen due to various reasons, one of which is passive smoking. Passive smoking damages children’s lungs in multiple ways. From limiting growth to increasing the risk of chronic disease, passive smoking can impact the lungs of children in different ways. Read on to know how passive smoking affects the lungs of children.

Impact of passive smoking on the lungs of children

1. Reduced Lung Function

Children exposed to secondhand smoke tend to develop weaker lung capacity compared to those in smoke-free environments. Their airways are smaller and still developing. This makes them vulnerable to harmful chemicals. Over time, this can affect lung growth and reduce breathing ability.

2. Increased Risk of Asthma

Passive smoking is a known trigger for childhood asthma. Even brief exposure can inflame the airways, leading to wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath. Children with pre-existing asthma may have more frequent and severe attacks.

3. Risk of Infections

The toxic particles in secondhand smoke tend to weaken the respiratory system. This makes children more prone to bronchitis, pneumonia, and ear infections. Frequent infections not only affect immediate health but can also impact long-term lung health.

4. Risk of Allergies and Chronic Conditions

Exposure to tobacco smoke increases sensitivity to allergens, which can lead to chronic respiratory issues. Passive smoking has also been linked to higher chances of developing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in adulthood.

5. Slower Recovery and Complications

Children exposed to passive smoke take longer to recover from colds, coughs, and other respiratory problems. The chemicals in smoke irritate the lining of the lungs, increasing inflammation and making recovery slower.

