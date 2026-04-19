World Liver Day 2026: Don’t understand your fatty liver report? ALT, AST and grades explained

New Delhi:

You’ve got your blood report back. There’s a mention of fatty liver. A couple of numbers labelled ALT and AST. Maybe a “grade” you don’t quite understand. And suddenly, it feels more confusing than helpful.

You’re not alone. These reports often look technical, but the basics are simpler than they seem. On World Liver Day, let's understand the terms in your liver reports.

What fatty liver actually means

Fatty liver means excess fat has built up in the liver. It is now more common than most people realise. “Almost every second patient we see has some degree of fatty liver. Many people do not even know they have it because it shows very few symptoms in the early stage,” says Dr Amit Miglani, Director & HOD, Gastroenterology, Asian Hospital, Faridabad.

That’s why it is often called a silent condition.

What are ALT and AST

ALT (alanine aminotransferase) and AST (aspartate aminotransferase) are liver enzymes. They are normally present inside liver cells. When the liver is stressed or inflamed, these enzymes leak into the bloodstream, which is why their levels go up in blood tests.

In simple terms, they act like early warning signals.

What high ALT and AST levels mean

A slightly high value does not always mean serious damage.

It usually points to inflammation or irritation in the liver. But what matters is consistency.

If levels remain high over time, it may need attention. Doctors are seeing this pattern more often, even in younger people.

“We are seeing a big increase in fatty liver cases, even in people in their late 20s and 30s,” says Dr Saurabh Singhal, Senior Consultant & Director, Centre for Liver-GI Diseases and Transplantation.

What fatty liver “grades” mean

Fatty liver is usually classified into grades based on severity:

Grade 1 (mild):

Small amount of fat. Usually no symptoms. Often reversible.

Grade 2 (moderate):

More fat buildup. The liver begins to show stress.

Grade 3 (severe):

High fat accumulation. Higher risk of inflammation and complications.

These grades are typically seen in ultrasound reports.

Why it often goes unnoticed

One of the biggest challenges is that fatty liver rarely shows clear symptoms early on.

“People realise it very late. By that time, it may already be affecting other systems in the body,” says Dr Pavan Hanchanale, Consultant Hepatology and Liver Transplant Physician, Jupiter Hospital, Pune.

This is why routine checks become important, especially if you have diabetes, weight issues, or abnormal blood reports.

Can fatty liver be reversed

In many cases, yes. Lifestyle changes play a major role. Healthy eating, regular exercise, and weight management can improve liver health over time. As doctors point out, simple habits can make a difference if started early.

A fatty liver report may look complicated, but it is giving you a signal, not a final diagnosis. Understanding ALT, AST, and grades helps you act early instead of ignoring it. Because with fatty liver, what you do next matters more than what the report says today.

Also read: The hidden link between diabetes and fatty liver, a gastroenterologist with 23 years of experience explains

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet