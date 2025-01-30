World Leprosy Day 2025: Debunking myths related to the chronic infectious disease

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Debunking myths related to leprosy.

World Leprosy Day is observed on January 30 every year to make people aware of leprosy and remove the misconceptions spread in society. Do you know about the theme of World Leprosy Day 2025? This year the theme of World Leprosy Day is, "Unite, Work, Eliminate Leprosy." Today we are going to tell you about some common myths related to leprosy.

What is Leprosy?

Leprosy is a bacterial disease that affects human skin and nerves. The cause of this disease is a bacteria called Mycobacterium leprae. This disease develops slowly and spreads in the body. The first sign of leprosy infection is in the form of small thick, red rashes or wounds on the skin. When this disease progresses, pain and swelling can be experienced in different parts of the body.

History of Leprosy Day

French journalist Raoul Follereau founded the day in 1954 to advocate for people affected by the disease. In India, it is observed annually on January 30, coinciding with the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Myths related to Leprosy

Contagious disease: If you also think that leprosy is a contagious disease, then you should clear this misconception. For your information, let us tell you that leprosy does not spread by touching or hugging. You should know that this disease does not spread through casual or short-term contact.

Fingers and toes fall off: Many people believe that due to leprosy, fingers or toes fall off. You should not believe this myth. However, let us tell you that the bacteria that causes this disease can attack your fingers, toes and nerves and make them numb.

Leprosy patients should be kept in isolation: Some people believe that leprosy patients should stay away from healthy people. If the patient has started leprosy treatment on time, then he can live with his family without hesitation.

Leprosy is caused by bad deeds: Do you also think that only those people who do bad deeds become victims of leprosy? Let us tell you that this is also just a myth. People of the olden times may have believed this to be true, but you should know that there is science behind this disease. This disease is caused by the slow-growing bacteria Mycobacterium leprae.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy)

