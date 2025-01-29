Consuming this yellow fruit helps lower uric acid, cleans stomach; know when and how to eat

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Consuming this yellow fruit helps lower uric acid

High uric acid occurs when your body is unable to digest purines. Purine is a naturally occurring substance in the body, and it is also found in large quantities in some foods and beverages. In such a situation, the consumption of these foods increases uric acid in your body. When uric acid increases in the body, crystals start accumulating in the joints, which causes swelling and pain in the joints. This increases the problem of gout. In such a situation, to control it, improve the diet and start consuming bananas in your diet. Let us know how bananas are beneficial in uric acid and how to consume them.

Bananas help lower uric acid

Banana is a food with very low purines. It is also a good source of vitamin C, which can dissolve the crystals of uric acid by increasing the alkaline nature of the body. That is, the purines that get deposited in your joints and cause pain and swelling, bananas can help in detoxifying it from the body. Apart from this, its citric acid helps in reducing the problem of uric acid in the body.

When and how to eat bananas in uric acid?

In the case of uric acid, you should eat a banana after lunch. You can consume two to three bananas daily. You will see benefits by eating bananas regularly for a few days. Eating bananas also relieves constipation.

Other benefits of eating bananas

Eating bananas is very beneficial for the problem of uric acid. It is rich in fiber, which speeds up the metabolism of the body. It is also roughage, which can bind the purine particles with itself and remove them from the body with the stool. It also speeds up the digestion process so much that the body can digest everything easily.

