Do homeopathic medicines really have no side effects? Here's the answer

New Delhi:

Homoeopathy is considered to be among the most gentle methods of treatment. Homoeopathic treatment is commonly practised, affordable, and relied upon for various ailments, including minor and major ones.

However, there arises one query that keeps coming back: can homoeopathic drugs be regarded as having no side effects at all? On World Homoeopathy Day, a senior homoeopath explains what actually goes into these medicines, and why they’re considered safe.

What goes into a homoeopathic medicine

“Homoeopathic medicines are made using three main components, the medicinal substance, the solvent and the delivery vehicle,” says Dr Kushal Banerjee, Senior Homoeopath at Dr Kalyan Banerjee’s Clinic.

The medicinal substances are derived from plant, animal or mineral sources and are prepared through a process of repeated dilution. In many cases, the dilution is so high that no measurable trace of the original substance remains.

Why side effects are considered unlikely

Because of this extreme dilution, homoeopathic medicines are not typically associated with conventional drug-like side effects.

“The cumulative dose is extremely small, and the formulation is designed in a way that it does not produce adverse reactions in the body,” Dr Banerjee explains.

Over the years, multiple clinical observations have not shown a direct link between homoeopathic doses and adverse events, which is why they are often considered safe for long-term use.

What about the alcohol content?

One common concern is the use of ethanol as a solvent.

While ethanol is a form of alcohol, it is used in highly diluted quantities. The typical dose, a few drops mixed with water or taken over a month, is minimal and not considered enough to produce any physiological effect.

The role of the ‘vehicle’

Homoeopathic medicines are usually delivered through water or sugar globules.

These are considered harmless in general, as they serve only as vehicles for the diluted medicine and not active ingredients themselves.

Are patients required to remain cautious even then?

Although homoeopathy is a relatively safe practice, practitioners nevertheless warn patients against irresponsibility with their choice of medication. Self-medicating, administering wrong doses, or ignoring the need for medical attention when it is called for, while risky in themselves, do not involve danger from the medicine but from its improper use.

Homoeopathic preparations have been made gentle, with high levels of dilution to make them risk-free in terms of unwanted side effects. Still, as in other medical practices, awareness is an important component.

Also read: Acute vs chronic illness: How fast should homoeopathy actually work | WATCH

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