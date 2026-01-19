Acute vs chronic illness: How fast should homoeopathy actually work | WATCH Is homoeopathy really slow, or are we expecting instant results from long-term illnesses? Homoeopathy expert Dr Tanya Bakshi explains the crucial difference between acute and chronic disease, realistic timelines, and why patience often leads to lasting recovery.

In a world conditioned to instant relief, one of the most common criticisms of homoeopathy is that it’s “too slow”. But is it really slow, or are we simply expecting the wrong timelines from the wrong kind of illness?

Homoeopathy expert Dr Tanya Bakshi appeared for an interview with India Tv and shared her insight on the subject. She spoke about how the speed of homoeopathic treatment depends entirely on one crucial distinction many people overlook: acute versus chronic disease. Understanding this difference can change not just expectations, but outcomes.

First, what counts as acute and what is chronic?

Acute illnesses are short-term, sudden-onset conditions. Think coughs, colds, sore throats, fevers, food poisoning, acidity, or a sudden migraine flare. These issues come on quickly and, when treated correctly, can also be resolved quickly.

Chronic illnesses, on the other hand, develop over time, sometimes years. Skin conditions like eczema or psoriasis, asthma, bronchitis, migraines, hormonal imbalances, digestive disorders, anxiety, and metabolic issues such as diabetes fall into this category. “The biggest mistake people make,” explains Dr Bakshi, “is expecting a 10-year-old condition to disappear in 10 days.”

How fast should homoeopathy work in acute illness?

In acute cases, homoeopathy can act surprisingly fast. Dr Bakshi explains that when the right remedy is matched to the symptoms, improvement is often seen within 24 to 48 hours. In some cases, especially in children, the response can be even quicker. This is because acute illnesses haven’t yet become deeply embedded in the body’s systems. The body is still responsive, and homoeopathic medicines aim to stimulate that natural healing response rather than suppress symptoms.

“If someone has a cold, cough, gastric upset, or sudden acidity, and they’re given the correct remedy, they often feel a clear shift within a day,” she says.

Why chronic illness needs time and patience

Chronic conditions follow a very different biological rhythm. “These diseases didn’t appear overnight,” says Dr Bakshi. “They are the result of years of lifestyle patterns, stress, suppressed symptoms, and sometimes long-term medication use.”

Homoeopathy, she explains, works at the root, not by switching symptoms off temporarily, but by addressing the underlying imbalance. That process takes time. A person with a 12-year history of migraines or long-standing psoriasis cannot reasonably expect a complete cure in a few weeks. Improvement happens gradually, often in phases, and is closely linked to lifestyle changes alongside medication.

This doesn’t mean nothing is happening early on; it means the body is recalibrating rather than being forced into silence.

Is homoeopathy slow or just not suppressive?

One of the reasons homoeopathy is labelled “slow” is because it doesn’t work like painkillers or steroids. Painkillers suppress pain signals. Steroids suppress inflammation. The relief is often quick, but temporary. Once the medicine wears off, symptoms frequently return. Homoeopathy follows a different philosophy.

“It’s like planting a tree,” Dr Bakshi explains. “You don’t eat fruit the day you plant the seed. But when it grows, the results last.” For acute issues, this distinction matters less because relief can still be rapid. For chronic illness, however, sustainable healing requires respecting the body’s natural pace.

Why do children often respond faster than adults

Interestingly, Dr Bakshi notes that children often show quicker results, even in non-acute conditions. Children’s bodies are usually less burdened by years of medication, lifestyle stress, and suppressed symptoms. As a result, their systems respond more swiftly to homoeopathic remedies. This is also why homoeopathy is often considered a gentler option for paediatric care, when used responsibly and under medical supervision.

The role of lifestyle in recovery timelines

One point Dr Bakshi emphasises repeatedly is that medicine alone cannot undo an unhealthy lifestyle. “No system of medicine can compensate for poor sleep, erratic eating, lack of exercise, and constant stress,” she says.

In chronic illness, especially, homoeopathy works best when paired with:

Consistent sleep routines

Mindful eating habits

Physical movement

Stress management

Without these, even the most accurate prescription may deliver limited results.

So, what’s a realistic expectation?

A simple rule of thumb:

Acute illness: noticeable improvement within days

Chronic illness: gradual improvement over months, sometimes longer

“The goal isn’t instant relief,” says Dr Bakshi. “It’s lasting recovery.”

Understanding this distinction prevents disappointment, unnecessary treatment switching, and the false belief that something “isn’t working” when, in fact, it is.

Homoeopathy isn’t slow; it’s specific. When used for the right condition, at the right time, and with the right expectations, it can be both effective and efficient. The key lies in recognising whether you’re treating a short-term disturbance or a long-standing imbalance, and allowing the body the time it needs to heal properly.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.