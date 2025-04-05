World Health Day 2025: Doctor shares why management must prioritise employees' mental well-being at workplace In today’s fast-paced and demanding work environment, prioritising mental health has never been more urgent. Corporations have a vital role in encouraging a culture that supports and promotes the mental health of their employees.

Almost 60% of the world population is in work and around 15% of working-age adults are estimated to have a mental disorder. World Health Day serves as a crucial reminder that our well-being encompasses not just physical health but also the often-overlooked aspects of mental and emotional health.

In today’s fast-paced and demanding work environment, prioritising mental health has never been more urgent. Corporations have a vital role in encouraging a culture that truly supports and promotes the mental well-being of their employees. Dr. Iti Shukla, Psychologist at Sterling Hospitals, Ahmedabad says that it's high time for organisations to go beyond mere words and genuinely advocate for health-seeking behaviours related to mental and emotional challenges, with the same vigour as they do for physical health issues.

Abolishing Stigma

The biggest hurdle in tackling workplace mental health is the age-old stigma associated with it. Even in the 21st century, mental and emotional issues still have a negative image. This deeply rooted stigma prevents individuals from seeking timely help, allowing problems to build up that inevitably have a huge toxic impact on their well-being and productivity. Corporates must actively campaign to abolish this stigma. This can be done by formulating and diligently implementing policies and action plans that encourage all employees to come forward to talk about and seek professional intervention to address their mental and emotional issues with the support of management in a safe and welcoming environment in which vulnerability is not stigmatized. Conducting Workshops and internal campaigns and providing employees with easy access to psychologists/counsellors on campus or in a health facility can help bring about vital attitudinal change in the corporate culture. The Mantra should be: Let’s Talk & Resolve.

Stress Management

Beyond simply abolishing stigma, employers must organize training programmes to build the capacity of their staff to deal with mental and emotional health issues. In the fast-paced world of today, worry and stress are all too often a package deal, driven by ambitious targets, team conflicts and tight deadlines. Companies must empower their workers with training on concrete stress-reduction techniques, including mindfulness exercises, conflict resolution, time management skills, and Work-Life Balance.

Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs)

A concrete action that can be taken by organizations is the implementation of Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) specifically targeting mental health. EAPs provide a variety of confidential services that include counselling sessions with trained mental health counsellors, stress management resources, and assistance with both personal and workplace issues. These programs are very beneficial to employees, and they also help organizations by creating a more engaged, motivated, and productive workforce. Investing in staff mental health is not only a socially responsible action but also a sound business strategy that has the potential to lower absenteeism and boost employees’ morale and their individual and team performances.

Resilience building is very important, for which, psychological counselling plays an important role in aiding workers to build their Adversity Quotient (AQ). In the current fast-paced and quite uncertain work environment, resilience amid challenges and the capacity to overcome them are essential to individual wellness as well as organizational success.

By investing in the psychological abilities of their workers, prudent corporates are both investing in the well-being of their individual workers and creating a more resilient and sensitized workforce that can both survive and succeed amid conflict. It's time organizations take up the initiative in developing employees' mental and emotional well-being so that they get the same attention and care as their physical health. It will not only help individuals but also lead to a more prosperous and sustainable future for companies.

