World Haemophilia Day 2025: Know causes, symptoms and preventive measures of this genetic blood disorder

Haemophilia is a rare blood disorder in which blood stops clotting in the human body. Often bleeding occurs when an injury occurs, and after the blood clot is formed, the bleeding stops from the body. But a haemophilia patient bleeds more than normal people. Severe bleeding occurs even with a small injury. Due to which the patient may face a lot of problems. Sometimes excessive bleeding causes dizziness, swelling in the joints, pain and stiffness. Know the symptoms of haemophilia and how it can be controlled.

There are two types of haemophilia, type A and type B. These are caused by different genetic mutations. Haemophilia A is a very common disorder caused by mutations in the F8 gene. However, haemophilia B is caused by mutations in the F9 gene. The worrying thing is that there is no cure for haemophilia; it can only be managed.

Causes of haemophilia

The condition of haemophilia occurs when there is a deficiency of some of the proteins required for blood clotting. These are known as factor VIII or IX. The deficiency of these factors determines the severity of haemophilia. In the case of severe haemophilia, severe bleeding can occur even without any reason or due to minor injury.

Symptoms of haemophilia

Generally, there are no specific symptoms of haemophilia. The condition becomes serious only when bleeding occurs after an injury and the bleeding does not stop. Apart from this, these symptoms can also be seen.

Joint pain and swelling: Sometimes due to excessive bleeding, it affects the joints. There is swelling, pain, and sometimes stiffness in the joints. Some people even find it difficult to move.

Sometimes due to excessive bleeding, it affects the joints. There is swelling, pain, and sometimes stiffness in the joints. Some people even find it difficult to move. Bleeding in muscles: Muscle tissue starts getting damaged due to bleeding in the muscles. In such a situation, pain, swelling, and tenderness can increase. The muscles at the place where bleeding has occurred can become weak.

Bleeding in joints and brain: Sometimes bleeding occurs in the tissues near the joints. Which is called hemarthrosis. This causes redness and pain in the roots. If not treated, the damage can be serious. Sometimes bleeding occurs in the brain. Which is called intracerebral bleeding. This is a medical emergency condition. Paralysis can also occur in this.

Sometimes bleeding occurs in the tissues near the joints. Which is called hemarthrosis. This causes redness and pain in the roots. If not treated, the damage can be serious. Sometimes bleeding occurs in the brain. Which is called intracerebral bleeding. This is a medical emergency condition. Paralysis can also occur in this. Gastrointestinal bleeding: In some cases, gastrointestinal bleeding may occur, which increases the risk of black stools or vomiting. This may cause abdominal pain or bloating.

In some cases, gastrointestinal bleeding may occur, which increases the risk of black stools or vomiting. This may cause abdominal pain or bloating. Nosebleed: A haemophilia patient starts bleeding from the nose. This can happen repeatedly. If not treated on time, there can be a lack of blood in the body, which can make a person a victim of anaemia.

A haemophilia patient starts bleeding from the nose. This can happen repeatedly. If not treated on time, there can be a lack of blood in the body, which can make a person a victim of anaemia. Bruising easily: A haemophilia patient starts bleeding even from a small injury. Bruising occurs easily, and sometimes red and purple spots appear on the skin. This happens due to bleeding inside the skin. This happens due to the bursting of blood vessels and leakage of blood into the tissue.

Preventive measures of haemophilia

Since haemophilia is a genetic disorder, "prevention" typically refers to managing the condition and reducing the risk of complications. Here are some preventive measures:

Regular factor replacement therapy: Administering clotting factor concentrates to prevent bleeding episodes.

Avoiding injuries: Taking precautions to minimise the risk of injuries, such as wearing protective gear.

Exercise and physical therapy: Gentle exercises to maintain joint mobility and strength.

Healthy lifestyle: Maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding smoking, and limiting alcohol consumption.

Genetic counselling: For families with a history of haemophilia, genetic counselling can help identify carriers and provide guidance on family planning.

