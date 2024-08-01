World Breastfeeding Week 2024: Five foods that can increase breast milk production

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Foods that can increase breast milk production.

Motherhood is a life-changing journey filled with numerous surprises and challenges. Your diet plays a crucial role in increasing the milk supply. Newborn babies need to feed after every one or two hours which can be exhausting and tiring. Mothers are advised to eat a variety of dishes that are enriched with essential nutrients to regain strength. This can help ensure that your produce is sufficient for the baby. Breast milk is essential for the growth and development of the baby. It has essential nutrients and valuable benefits that can help strengthen their immune system to effectively combat various diseases. When we asked about breastmilk production, Dr Jinal Patel, Dietitian, at Zynova Shalby Hospital, said "Not producing enough milk is a serious issue that needs to be addressed promptly. Your lactation expert might advise certain lifestyle adjustments and dietary changes to encourage milk supply."

5 foods for mothers that can help increase the milk supply

Fenugreek seeds (Methi): It is considered a lactogenic food that potentially helps mothers increase their milk supply. Fenugreek seeds are believed to stimulate hormones that are essential to increase milk production in mothers. It helps encourage the production of a hormone called prolactin, responsible for milk production.

Chickpeas (Chhole): They are popular legumes eaten by millions of Indians frequently. Chickpeas are often considered healthy alternatives for various foods due to their plant-based protein content. It is crucial to complete your protein intake especially when you are breastfeeding. They help repair breast tissues and increase the milk supply.

Garlic: It is widely used in almost every Indian dish. Breastfeeding mothers are advised to eat garlic to improve their milk supply. One can either eat it raw or add it to numerous dishes like soup, stew, porridge, dal, and khichdi. However, do not go overboard with the consumption of garlic as the baby might dislike the strong smell of garlic in the breastmilk.

Ginger: It has certain beneficial properties that can help breastfeeding mothers significantly increase their milk supply. You can add ginger to your regular meals and cook various dishes such as vegetable curries, stew, soup, dal, paratha, and even tea.

Sesame seeds (Til): It is packed with goodness of essential nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, and calcium. Sesame seeds are considered an ideal food to induce breast milk and promote the healthy growth of the baby. They are equally beneficial for both the mother and the baby. It’s a tradition of feeding the mother “til ke laddu” made with jaggery for speedy post-partum recovery and increased milk supply.

