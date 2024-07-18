Want to stay healthy and infection-free during monsoon pregnancy? Follow these steps

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Tips to stay infection-free during monsoon pregnancy.

Heavy rainfalls and increased humidity make the monsoon season more conducive to infections and illnesses. The wet and humid weather causes breathing difficulties, colds, coughs, and sometimes pneumonia or other respiratory and fungal infections in pregnant women. Malaria and dengue become very common and can cause serious complications. Additionally, drinking contaminated water or eating contaminated food can also lead to gastrointestinal illnesses, resulting in diarrhoea and stomach infections. This can be especially tough on expectant mothers, as they need to take extra precautions to protect both themselves and their babies.

To stay healthy and safe, pregnant women need to focus on hygiene, nutrition, and preventing common diseases like those spread by water and mosquitoes.

Below are some precautionary measures that any woman who is pregnant should avoid:

Expectant mothers should wear shoes designed of rubber or synthetic cloth to avoid foot infections caused by damp or dirty ground.

Avoid wet and humid places to minimize the risk of getting conditions of the respiratory system or skin.

Stay away from eating foods that are not clean or water that is contaminated since that is what leads to stomach infections.

Avoid going to areas with stagnant water which are potential breeding sites for dengue malaria mosquitoes.

When we spoke to Dr Aparna Jha, MBBS, MS, DNB, MRCOG, Consultant-OBGy, Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital, Marathahalli, she said, alongside physical health, maintaining mental well-being is equally crucial as prolonged rainy season and gloomy weather can contribute to feelings of depression. They need to care for their minds as diligently as they care for their bodies.

How to maintain mental health during monsoon season

Do not forget to have a good sleep every night because the capability it gives to recover and also keep mental balance is immense.

Indoor exercises or yoga can be considered as great stress reducers by which to progress design or they can make a person more joyful.

Try Indoor activities like reading, crafts, or hobbies can lift your spirits.

Communicate with your friends, family, and support groups regularly to avoid feelings of isolation.

Monsoon time is when the well-being of expectant mothers is of utmost importance. Staying well-informed can minimize the risks and ensure a healthy pregnancy.

