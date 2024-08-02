World Breastfeeding Week 2024: Benefits of breastfeeding on mother and baby

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Benefits of breastfeeding on mother and baby.

Breastfeeding is a process that involves a mother feeding her newborn baby with breast milk. There are various nutrients and beneficial properties in breast milk that foster the health and development of the baby. It also helps build a strong connection between the mother and the baby through skin-to-skin contact. This can provide the warmth of motherhood to the baby leading to their physiological development.

When we spoke to Dr Shruti Kotangale Gynaecologist, AIMS Hospital, regarding breastfeeding, she said it is an intimate experience that helps generate an emotional bond between the mother and the baby by releasing a specific hormone called oxytocin. Oxytocin is popularly known as the love hormone or stress-releasing hormone that significantly encourages feelings of calmness. Some refer to breastmilk as a golden liquid due to its nutritional value, valuable benefits, and rich golden colour. Breast Milk has antibodies, vitamins, and protein that babies need to combat infections and serious health concerns.

Benefits of breastfeeding on the baby

Essential nutrients: After birth, newborns are only allowed to feed breastmilk to ensure safety and also because it is easy to digest. This is why babies depend on breast milk to obtain essential nutrients like fats, carbohydrates, fibres, protein, vitamins, minerals, iron, magnesium, calcium, and calories. Polyunsaturated fatty acids are a healthy fat found in breast milk that promotes brain development in babies. This helps strengthen the immune system which can significantly lower the risk of developing various health diseases. It is also easy to digest.

Strengthen immune system: Antibodies present in the breastmilk which is passed on through the mother can help strengthen the baby’s immune system. A stronger immune system can successfully combat various health diseases and infections. It also reduces the baby's risk of developing severe problems such as ear infections, asthma, diabetes, leukaemia, SIDs (sudden infant death syndrome), obesity, necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), gastrointestinal infections, and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Benefits of breastfeeding on the mother

Hormone release during breastfeeding: During breastfeeding, a hormone called oxytocin is released. This hormone promotes relaxation and relieves stress caused during the pregnancy and delivery process. Stress-free can help in nurturing the loving bond between the both. When the babies suck on the breast for milk, the oxytocin hormone encourages contractions in the breast tissues which leads to the release of milk. This is called the milk ejection reflex.

Speedy recovery: Breastfeeding significantly reduces postpartum bleeding and helps the uterus quickly return to its original size resulting in speedy recovery.

Creates emotional bond: Breastfeeding is a continuous process that goes on for more than 5 to 6 months. This skin-to-skin contact between the mother and the baby helps create a stronger emotional bond.

