World Brain Tumour Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK World Brain Tumour Day

World Brain Tumour Day is observed every year on 8 June with an aim to create awareness about brain tumours. It is a mass or growth of abnormal cells in your brain. There are two types of brain tumors -- noncancerous (benign), and cancerous (malignant). According to the National Health Portal, every day worldwide more than 500 new cases are diagnosed with a brain tumour. The day also pays tribute to brain tumour patients, their families and healthcare professionals.

According to the International Association of Cancer Registries (IARC), over 28,000 cases of brain tumour are reported in India every year. It is believed that a brain tumour is caused by exposure to radiation for a long period of time. Several gadgets like mobile phones also contribute to be a cause of brain tumours.

World Brain Tumour Day: Theme

In 2022, the theme of World Tumor Day is 'Together We Are Stronger'.

World Brain Tumour Day: History

World Brain Tumor Day was first observed on June 8, 2000, by the German Brain Tumor Association (Deutsche Hirntumorhilfe e.V.) for supporting brain tumour patients. It was founded in the year 1998 and has 500 registered members from 14 nations. The idea was to give support and raise funds to help Tumour patients and their families. The association advocates science and research, especially in neuro-oncology, to develop some effective treatments for brain tumours.

World Brain Tumour Day: Significance

According to the NHP, malignant brain tumour is extremely common in Germany as around 8,000 people suffer from the disease. People are made aware of important facts about brain tumour through different campaigns, events, seminars and discussions around the subject.

The Indian Government has introduced the National Cancer Control Programme with the objective to prevent, screen, diagnose and treat the disease. It includes palliative care in the final stage.