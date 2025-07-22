World Brain Day 2025: Know the effects of doomscrolling on brain function, mental wellness One might think that doomscrolling is an obsessive behaviour of scrolling through the negative stuff on social media or on news platforms, particularly in the times of crisis, is a means of staying informed. In fact, it is silently demolishing our brains and minds, experts share how. Read here.

In the modern world of hyperconnectivity, people can be better informed than ever before, which is a blessing and a curse as it makes one vulnerable to the risks of becoming a victim of doomscrolling. One might think that this obsessive behaviour of scrolling through the negative stuff on social media or on news platforms, particularly in the times of crisis, is a means of staying informed. In fact, it is silently demolishing our brains and minds.

But first, let's understand what's doomscrolling

This is a term used to describe the phenomena of reading negative news stories and even spending several hours reading negative news articles knowingly that it is hurting them. Doomscrolling can be addictive, and for a good reason. And, our digital platforms are created to maintain our interest in them and, regrettably, negative information attracts more attention in most cases.

How does the brain respond to doomscrolling?

The relentless consumption of distressing news or content significantly impacts our brain and mental well-being. Read on as Dr. Shaunak Ajinkya, Consultant Psychiatrist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai and Dr. Santosh Sontakke, Consultant Neurologist at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune share how the brain responds to doomscrolling.

Stress Response in the Brain

Our brain has an evolutionary "negativity bias," meaning it's hardwired to pay more attention to threats as a survival mechanism. Bad news continuously causes your brain to be overwhelmed with stress hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline. This puts your body in a prolonged or repeated state of stress triggering the "fight or “flight” or sometimes even "freeze". This is beneficial in the short run but detrimental when constantly over-secreted resulting in developing consequences such as anxiety, fatigue, irritability and even memory and concentration problems.

Dopamine Rush

Doomscrolling, like other addictive behaviours, also releases dopamine, a neurotransmitter associated with reward, each time you discover new information. This creates a feedback loop where you seek out negative news, get momentarily "rewarded" by new data received, and then seek more.

Interrupts Emotional Control

When exposed continuously to distressing content, the amygdala, which is the section of the brain in charge of the perception of threats, becomes hyperactive. In the long-term, it alters the wiring of your brain that turns it into a state of vigilance giving you more emotional reactions and shrinks your capacity to manage daily stress without flying off the handle.

Impairs Decision-Making

Under the repeated stress, the prefrontal cortex that gives rise to rational thinking and decision-making is overwhelmed. It may result in the lack of focus or planning, making emotional decisions, and impulsivity.

Contributes to Sleep Disturbances

Doomscrolling, particularly before bed, overstimulates the brain and exposes you to blue light, both of which can interfere with melatonin production and disturb sleep cycles. Poor sleep, in turn, further impairs brain function and emotional resilience.

Anxiety and Depression

Research indicates that the high consumption of news is significantly associated with the occurrence of depression and anxiety symptoms in various situations, especially global crises.

Desensitisation

With repeated exposure to the news of trauma- related events, there are chances that one will go numb; thus, having little empathy and becoming more helpless.

