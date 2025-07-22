Think bone loss is a senior's health problem? Know why those in their 30s and 40s need to pay attention Although commonly seen in elderly population, osteoporosis is increasingly being diagnosed in younger population nowadays. The condition is often related to underlying secondary health conditions or poor lifestyle. Read on to know why those in their 30s, 40s need to keep a check on bone health.

Osteoporosis is a condition marked by reduced mineral density and strength of the bone, increasing the risk of pathological fractures. Although commonly seen in elderly population, it is increasingly being diagnosed in younger population nowadays.

In younger population, osteoporosis is often related to underlying secondary health conditions or poor lifestyle, says Dr. Lokesh AV, Consultant – Orthopaedics, Joint Replacement and Robotic Surgery at Manipal Hospital old Airport Road.

Long term illnesses such as rheumatoid arthritis, type 1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel disorder, autoimmune thyroid disorders, multiple sclerosis and other hormonal disorders are known to have a negative effect on bone health. Dr. Lokesh AV said, "Osteoporosis in patients with autoimmune disorders are directly attributed to chronic inflammation or immune-mediated bone loss or due to the corticosteroid use as a part of treatment regime."

Apart from these illnesses, certain medications like corticosteroids, anticonvulsants and chemotherapy medications can affect bone density. Other most important factors affecting bone mineral density is your lifestyle, which plays a very important role. Physical inactivity, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, poor nutrition, inadequate exposure to sunlight, vitamin D deficiency, and low BMI can affect peak bone mass development.

In very rare instances, certain bone lesions can lead to localised or generalised osteoporosis by affecting the bone remodelling process. These lesions may be benign, malignant, metabolic or infectious. Few of the bone lesions that can mimic osteoporosis are multiple myeloma, metastatic bone diseases, Browns Tumour due to hyperparathyroidism, osteitis fibrosa cystica, chronic osteomyelitis and leukaemia.

Read on as Dr. Lokesh AV shares ways to manage osteoporosis in young individuals.

Identify the underlying cause

Since most of the osteoporosis in young individuals is secondary to other underlying medical conditions, medical evaluation to rule out each one of them is mandatory.

Lifestyle and nutritional optimisation

Lifestyle changes are the foundation of therapy. Adequate calcium and vitamin D intake is essential. This should be supported by a calcium rich diet. Regular participation in weight bearing exercises, and resistance training also helps improve bone density and muscle mass.

Modify habits

Stop smoking, limit alcohol, and maintain a healthy BMI.

Medical management

Can be started only after high risk factors are corrected. Few of the most commonly used medications are:

Bisphosphonates: Should be avoided in females of childbearing age.

Teriparatide: Used in severe osteoporosis or multiple pathological fractures and can be used up to 2 years.

Denosumab: Taken every 6 months, considered in certain secondary causes.

Hormonal replacement: In hypogonadism and premature ovarian failures.

Monitoring and follow-up

Repeat DEXA scan every 1-2 years, monitor vitamin D, calcium and bone turnover markers, and conduct regular assessments for new fractures.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

