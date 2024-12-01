World AIDS Day 2024: Know the early signs and symptoms of HIV infection AIDS

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL World AIDS Day 2024: Know the early signs and symptoms

World AIDS Day, marked annually on December 1st, is a global health awareness day dedicated to boosting HIV/AIDS awareness, remembering those who have died as a result of the disease, and supporting people living with HIV. Each year's theme focuses on distinct facets of the global fight against HIV/AIDS, with an emphasis on education and campaigning for an AIDS-free future.

AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome) is the most advanced stage of HIV infection, characterized by significant immune system dysfunction. While the onset of AIDS can occur years after the first HIV infection, early warning signals indicate that the immune system is deteriorating. Here are the early signs and symptoms of AIDS.

Early signs and symptoms of AIDS

Persistent fever: A persistent temperature (over 100.4°F or 38°C) that does not resolve with standard treatment is a typical early sign. It is caused by the body's inflammatory reaction as the immune system attempts to battle pathogens. Chronic fatigue: Unexplained and severe weariness, even after adequate rest, is a telltale indication. It arises because the immune system is constantly active and the body cannot maintain appropriate energy levels. Unexplained weight loss: Significant, unplanned weight loss, often called "wasting syndrome", indicates that the body is expending more energy fighting infections than it can absorb or retain. Frequent infections: Recurrent bacterial, fungal, or viral infections, such as pneumonia or oral thrush, arise when the immune system fails to protect the body against invaders. Respiratory Issues: As immunity deteriorates, you may have shortness of breath, persistent coughing, or recurring respiratory infections such as tuberculosis (TB) or chronic bronchitis. Swollen lymph nodes: Lymph nodes in the neck, armpits, and groin may become swollen for an extended duration. This happens when the nodes get inflamed while filtering out hazardous particles. Neurological symptoms: Memory loss, disorientation, and attention issues may develop later on as a result of the virus's impact on the nervous system or linked illnesses such as meningitis.

If a person develops these symptoms and has risk factors for HIV, they should seek prompt medical assistance and testing. Early diagnosis and antiretroviral medication (ART) can keep HIV from developing into AIDS.

