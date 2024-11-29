Asthma problems increase in winter, THESE 3 Ayurvedic remedies can give instant relief to patients

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Asthma problems increase in winter

Asthma is a serious respiratory disease in which the respiratory tract gets swollen. With the onset of winter, adults as well as small children start falling prey to this disease. Shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing, cough, and chest pain while coughing are the main symptoms of asthma. Do not ignore the symptoms of asthma but get treatment for asthma at the right time. If asthma is not treated properly, its symptoms start increasing. According to Ayurvedic experts, the symptoms of asthma can be controlled by adopting some simple Ayurvedic remedies. Here are these Ayurvedic remedies that are helpful in the treatment of asthma.

Basil

Basil has properties that remove phlegm. Its consumption removes phlegm deposited in the respiratory tract and also reduces swelling of the respiratory tract. Boil 5-10 basil leaves in water and when it becomes lukewarm, add honey to it and drink it. Drinking it once or twice a day provides relief from a cough and removes phlegm deposited in the throat. To get the benefits of basil, you can also consume basil leaves directly. Eat 5-6 basil leaves daily by chewing them or adding them to salad.

Mulethi

According to Ayurveda, it is an excellent medicine for phlegm which prevents phlegm from accumulating in the throat. Mulethi has properties that soothe phlegm. It is very useful for asthma patients. It does not cause phlegm to accumulate in the throat and provides quick relief from cough. Drinking licorice powder mixed with honey or lukewarm water provides relief in lung problems. Mulethi can also be used in the form of tea. Whenever you make tea, add half a teaspoon of licorice powder to it and boil the tea for 5-10 minutes. Consume this tea once or twice a day.

Ginger

Ginger is commonly used in every household. Some people use it in tea, while some people use it to enhance the taste of vegetables. According to Ayurveda, it is an infallible medicine to reduce phlegm and is very beneficial for asthma patients. Ginger also helps in expanding the trachea, which provides relief for breathing problems. To make ginger tea, boil a small amount of chopped ginger in water. Add some honey and lemon juice to it and drink it. You can drink this tea once or twice a day. Ginger tea provides relief from lung problems. To relieve asthma symptoms, extract fresh ginger juice and drink it. Drinking ginger juice mixed with honey works more quickly.

ALSO READ: Black Raisins are very beneficial for people suffering from THESE problems, know right time and way to consume