Can long work hours affect fertility? Faridabad-based gynaecologist warns women not to ignore burnout

New Delhi:

The modern workplace has led to longer working hours and continuous deadlines, causing fatigue among employees. But doctors say chronic work stress may quietly affect more than just mental health; it could also influence a woman’s reproductive health and fertility.

According to Dr Shweta Mendiratta, Director and Unit Head – Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Yatharth Hospital, Faridabad, increasing evidence suggests that chronic stress, irregular schedules and burnout can affect hormonal balance, menstrual cycles and even the chances of conception.

How stress affects reproductive health

Experts explain that the female reproductive system is closely linked to the body’s stress-response system. When one feels stressed, the body secretes cortisol as well as other stress hormones. Whereas temporary stress is a natural phenomenon, chronic stress can hinder the hormonal harmony necessary for the proper functioning of menstruation and ovulation cycles. The brain regions responsible for controlling reproductive hormones, namely the hypothalamus and pituitary gland, are extremely responsive to stress messages.

According to health experts, this could result in:

Irregular period

Ovulation delay

Menses absence

Aggravated PMS symptoms

Stress alone cannot be blamed for infertility. Nevertheless, stress can decrease the chances of pregnancy and conception.

Long work hours may also play a role

Women working night shifts, rotating schedules or extended hours may face additional hormonal disruption because of disturbed circadian rhythms, the body’s internal clock that regulates sleep, metabolism and hormone production. According to research, insufficient sleep and irregular sleep cycles may impact hormone regulation and ovulation.

Industries such as healthcare, hospitality, media and corporate sectors are especially associated with demanding schedules that may indirectly impact reproductive health.

Burnout can affect more than mental health

Doctors also warn that burnout, marked by emotional exhaustion, mental fatigue, and constant overwhelm, may affect overall hormonal regulation and libido. At the same time, stress-related lifestyle habits can further worsen the situation. Many professionals dealing with heavy workloads often experience:

Poor sleep

Irregular meals

Lack of exercise

Excess caffeine intake

Increased dependence on processed foods

These practices may eventually cause hormonal imbalance, weight loss and other metabolic problems, leading to potential negative impacts on reproductive ability.

Delaying pregnancy could become another factor

Doctors also mention that some women decide to delay their pregnancy because of their job responsibilities. Though a large number of women become mothers at the age of 30 or even older, their fertility starts declining with age, making it difficult for some of them to conceive under conditions of constant stress. But physicians also stress that a stressful job is not a synonym for infertility problems.

What women can do to protect reproductive health

It is advised to concentrate on maintaining health and feeling emotionally stable rather than being panicked and guilty.

Healthy habits would be:

Having sufficient sleep

Eating nutritious food

Exercising

Meditation

Taking regular rest from work

Working with proper limits

According to doctors, women having problems related to menstruation, high stress, and inability to conceive should visit a gynaecologist.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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