Women over 40 especially should not ignore these important health screenings

Women often prioritise the health of everyone around them while quietly ignoring their own symptoms. But experts say annual health screenings can help detect several conditions early, often before noticeable symptoms appear.
According to Dr Pankaj Khatana, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, regular preventive testing is becoming increasingly important due to rising lifestyle-related diseases, nutritional deficiencies and hormonal disorders among Indian women.
Thyroid Function Test is one of the most important screenings
Thyroid disease is extremely common among Indian women and can often go undiagnosed for years.
Doctors recommend getting a Thyroid Function Test, which includes T3, T4 and TSH levels, checked annually. Consequences of Thyroid disorder:
- Feelings of tiredness and weakness
- Unexpected weight gain
- Premature hair loss
- Emotional instability
- Irregular menstrual periods
Medical experts have highlighted that early detection plays an important role in controlling the problem without complications.
Vitamin D deficiency is more common than you might think
Even though India gets plenty of sunshine, vitamin D deficiency is very widespread there.
Low Vitamin D levels can contribute to:
- Muscle weakness
- Body aches
- Poor immunity
- Weak bones
- Persistent tiredness
Doctors say modern indoor lifestyles, sunscreen use and reduced sunlight exposure are major contributing factors.
CBC test can help detect anaemia early
A Complete Blood Count (CBC) is another important annual test, especially because iron deficiency anaemia continues to affect a large number of Indian women.
Symptoms such as:
- Weakness
- Dizziness
- Constant fatigue
- Low energy levels
may often be linked to low haemoglobin levels.
Experts say anemia is particularly common among menstruating women and should not be ignored.
Diabetes screening is becoming increasingly important
With diabetes cases rising rapidly in India, annual blood sugar testing is now considered essential.
Medical professionals advise:
- Fasting Blood Sugar test
- HbA1c test
particularly in women who have obesity or diabetes in the family.
The earlier the condition is detected, the lower the chances of developing problems with the heart, kidneys, eyes, and nerves.
Lipid profile helps assess heart health risks
Heart disease is no longer limited to older adults. Sedentary lifestyles, stress, poor sleep and dietary habits are increasing cardiovascular risks even among younger women.
A Lipid Profile helps evaluate cholesterol levels and overall heart health risk, including the chances of stroke and cardiovascular disease.
Bone health tests matter after 40
Experts say calcium and bone health screenings become especially important after the age of 40 and post-menopause, when the risk of osteoporosis and fractures increases significantly.
Bone health monitoring could prove to be an effective way to minimize any mobility problems in the future.
The liver and kidney tests are not to be overlooked
The Liver and Kidney Function Tests would aid in detecting silent organ damage due to:
- Diabetes
- High blood pressure
- Fatty liver disease
- Infections
- Chronic medication usage
These organs are at silent risk, according to doctors.
These test can help you to take care of your health better!
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