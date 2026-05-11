Women over 40 especially should not ignore these important health screenings

New Delhi:

Women often prioritise the health of everyone around them while quietly ignoring their own symptoms. But experts say annual health screenings can help detect several conditions early, often before noticeable symptoms appear.

According to Dr Pankaj Khatana, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, regular preventive testing is becoming increasingly important due to rising lifestyle-related diseases, nutritional deficiencies and hormonal disorders among Indian women.

Thyroid Function Test is one of the most important screenings

Thyroid disease is extremely common among Indian women and can often go undiagnosed for years.

Doctors recommend getting a Thyroid Function Test, which includes T3, T4 and TSH levels, checked annually. Consequences of Thyroid disorder:

Feelings of tiredness and weakness

Unexpected weight gain

Premature hair loss

Emotional instability

Irregular menstrual periods

Medical experts have highlighted that early detection plays an important role in controlling the problem without complications.

Vitamin D deficiency is more common than you might think

Even though India gets plenty of sunshine, vitamin D deficiency is very widespread there.

Low Vitamin D levels can contribute to:

Muscle weakness

Body aches

Poor immunity

Weak bones

Persistent tiredness

Doctors say modern indoor lifestyles, sunscreen use and reduced sunlight exposure are major contributing factors.

CBC test can help detect anaemia early

A Complete Blood Count (CBC) is another important annual test, especially because iron deficiency anaemia continues to affect a large number of Indian women.

Symptoms such as:

Weakness

Dizziness

Constant fatigue

Low energy levels

may often be linked to low haemoglobin levels.

Experts say anemia is particularly common among menstruating women and should not be ignored.

Diabetes screening is becoming increasingly important

With diabetes cases rising rapidly in India, annual blood sugar testing is now considered essential.

Medical professionals advise:

Fasting Blood Sugar test

HbA1c test

particularly in women who have obesity or diabetes in the family.

The earlier the condition is detected, the lower the chances of developing problems with the heart, kidneys, eyes, and nerves.

Lipid profile helps assess heart health risks

Heart disease is no longer limited to older adults. Sedentary lifestyles, stress, poor sleep and dietary habits are increasing cardiovascular risks even among younger women.

A Lipid Profile helps evaluate cholesterol levels and overall heart health risk, including the chances of stroke and cardiovascular disease.

Bone health tests matter after 40

Experts say calcium and bone health screenings become especially important after the age of 40 and post-menopause, when the risk of osteoporosis and fractures increases significantly.

Bone health monitoring could prove to be an effective way to minimize any mobility problems in the future.

The liver and kidney tests are not to be overlooked

The Liver and Kidney Function Tests would aid in detecting silent organ damage due to:

Diabetes

High blood pressure

Fatty liver disease

Infections

Chronic medication usage

These organs are at silent risk, according to doctors.

These test can help you to take care of your health better!

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet

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