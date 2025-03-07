Women's Day 2025: Top 3 medical screening recommendations for women in their 30s On Women's Day, you not only celebrate the women of your lives but also take the necessary steps that help to keep them healthy. One of the ways that can help keep a check on women's health is regular medical screenings. Here are the top 3 medical screening recommendations for women in their 30s.

International Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8 and it serves as a reminder to celebrate women from all walks of life. The day also highlights the need for gender equality and the challenges faced by women. According to a global study, nearly a billion women which is one in three surveyed in 2022, say that they spent a lot of the previous day in physical pain.

Also, one in four women which is nearly 700 million women have health problems that prevent them from doing normal daily activities. These highlight how ignorant we are to women's health. On Women's Day, you not only celebrate the women of your lives but also take the necessary steps that help to keep them healthy. One of the ways that can help keep a check on women's health is regular medical screenings.

There are several diseases and health conditions which if detected early can be prevented or treated. The 30s in a woman's life brings a significant change. There is also an increased risk of several diseases, however, it can prevented or treated if detected at an early stage.

Routine medical screening helps in the early detection of diseases, making way for prompt action. The following are the top three medical tests that every woman in her 30s needs to get as suggested by Dr Meenu Walia, Vice Chairman, Medical Oncology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj.

Pap Smear and HPV Test (Cervical Cancer Screening)

Screening is crucial since cervical cancer usually doesn't alert you until it's advanced. An HPV test looks for the virus that causes the majority of cervical malignancies, whereas a Pap smear looks for abnormal cells that could develop into cancer. Begin Pap smears at age 21 and have one every three years if your test results are normal. After you turn 30, you can switch to an HPV test every five years or do both tests at the same time. Even if you've been vaccinated against HPV, screenings are still necessary because no vaccine protects against all risks.

Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers, and these tests can detect issues before they become serious. Early detection is equal to easier treatment and better outcomes.

Breast Cancer Screening

Mammograms begin at 40 but that doesn't mean you should neglect your breast health during your 30s. Breast cancer can occur at any age and taking the initiative to treat it will definitely be a difference maker. Perform a breast self-exam once a month. Get used to what your breasts look and feel like so you can detect changes and early symptoms (if any). Have your doctor perform a clinical breast exam at your routine check-ups. If there is a family history of breast cancer, discussing earlier screening alternatives is advisable, such as MRI or genetic testing with your doctor.

Blood Sugar and Cholesterol Screening

Heart disease is not only an issue among older adults. Women in their 30s

might also have heart health issues. It is best to get a fasting blood sugar test to screen for early signs of diabetes, particularly in those who have risk factors such as obesity, family history or polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) every three years. Also, a cholesterol test (lipid profile) every four to six years is required, more often if a history of high cholesterol, high blood pressure, or heart disease exists.

High blood cholesterol and glucose levels can also increase the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Your early 30s is the perfect time to build a solid foundation for long-term health. Regular screenings, combined with a balanced diet, exercise and work-life balance can ensure that you stay ahead of potential health risks.

