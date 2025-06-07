Woman dies of brain-eating amoeba after rinsing sinuses using tap water, know all about Naegleria fowleri A rare but deadly amoeba claimed a woman's life after she rinsed her sinuses with tap water. Learn about Naegleria fowleri, its symptoms, and how to prevent this fatal infection.

New Delhi:

A 71-year-old woman died from Naegleria fowleri, a deadly brain-eating amoeba, this time in Texas. Earlier in March, a woman in Karachi became the first victim of this in 2025. According to the CDC, the woman began experiencing serious neurological symptoms four days after using tap water from her RV's water system to fill a nasal irrigation device at a Texas location.

The patient had not been swimming or spending time in fresh water, but she had used a nasal rinse a few times with unboiled water from the RV's faucet in the four days before being ill. This indicated two possible sources of the water she utilised. First, the RV's water tank, which provides water straight to the taps and shower when it is not linked to city water. This tank had been filled with water sometime before the patient purchased the RV three months ago. Second, the municipal water was connected to the RV's system via a hose and water filter, bypassing the tank, when she used it for the nasal rinse.

Despite receiving medical treatment for a suspected PAM infection, the patient suffered seizures and died 8 days after symptoms began. The CDC tests verified the presence of N. fowleri in her cerebrospinal fluid.

What is Naegleria fowleri?

Naegleria fowleri, also known as the "brain-eating amoeba", causes Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM), which is almost always fatal, with a fatality rate of around 98 per cent. This amoeba thrives in warm freshwater habitats such as lakes, rivers, and hot springs and enters the body when contaminated water passes via the nose.

Causes of Brain-Eating Amoeba

Infection occurs when contaminated water containing Naegleria fowleri enters the body through the nose. This can happen while swimming, diving, or even when using contaminated water for activities like nasal irrigation or neti pot use. Once inside the nasal passages, the amoeba travels to the brain, where it causes inflammation and destruction of brain tissue, leading to PAM.

Symptoms of Brain-Eating Amoeba

Severe headache: A hallmark of PAM, it can be excruciating.

Fever: A high fever is a common early sign.

Nausea and vomiting: These gastrointestinal symptoms can accompany the other early signs.

Stiff neck: A stiff neck is a classic sign of meningeal inflammation.

As the infection progresses, more severe symptoms develop, including:

Confusion: Changes in mental state and orientation are common.

Lack of attention to surroundings: Difficulty focusing and interacting with the environment.

Hallucinations: Experiencing visual or auditory distortions.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

ALSO READ: World Brain Tumour Day 2025: Don't ignore these warning signs; know early symptoms of brain tumour