Why diabetics must protect their feet in winter: Doctors explain risks and safe habits Winter can quietly worsen foot problems for people with diabetes, increasing risks of cracks, ulcers and infections. Doctors explain why cold weather slows healing and how simple habits can prevent complications.

As winter sets in, the chill in the air brings not just cosy evenings and warm layers but also certain health challenges, especially for people with diabetes. People living with diabetes face a hidden seasonal challenge, such as protecting their feet from ulcers, cracks, and infections. Cold weather can reduce blood circulation and nerve sensitivity, making it harder to notice minor injuries that may quickly worsen.

What might seem like a small crack or blister could turn into a serious wound if ignored. Doctors warn that even a small blister or cut can turn into a serious infection if ignored. That’s why understanding and caring for diabetic people and their feet becomes very important during chilly months.

Why winter demands extra foot care

According to Dr Karuna, Consultant - Internal Medicine, Manipal Hospital, Gurugram, diabetes affects the nerves and blood vessels of the feet. Hence, even an unnoticed tiny cut heals slowly than it usually should, which leads to an increase in the chances of ulcers and infections. This problem becomes worse during the cold months of winter as the cold air narrows the size of blood vessels, causing blood to circulate slowly than its actual tendency.

Dry skin, walking barefoot on cold floors, wearing tight socks or using hot water bottles are some of the reasons why cuts may go unnoticed and may lead to burns or frostbite, especially if nerve sensation is reduced. That’s why prevention and early treatment are the key to keeping feet healthy in cold weather.

Simple Steps to Prevent Ulcers and Infections

During the winter months, taking care of your feet with a few consistently repetitive habits will benefit you greatly:

Take Care of Your Feet: You should look over your whole feet and make sure there are no spots of red, blisters, cracks, or swelling.

Choose Correct Footwear: Use socks that are soft, cosy, seam-free and shoes that allow enough room for your feet.

No Direct Heat: Never put h hot water bottle or a heat pad directly on your feet. Instead, use warm water to gently keep them comfortable.

⁠Monitor Blood Sugar Levels: It is crucial to control blood sugar levels, which helps in faster healing of the wounds and lowers the chance of infection.

Immediate Action: Regular check-ups should be carried out, particularly for those individuals with diabetes. In severe cases, the affected or dead tissue may be removed using a surgical procedure like debridement so that the healing process can be quicker.

Diabetic foot problems develop silently and don’t just appear overnight, which can lead to serious problems. Regular foot checks, early treatment of cut wounds, and controlled blood sugar can help prevent serious problems. With awareness, daily care and the right treatment, one can prevent diabetic foot issues and live a healthy life.

