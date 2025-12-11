Expert tips: Why your metabolism slows down in winter, and how to keep it active Feeling hungrier and slower in winter is completely natural. Dietician Dr Ridhima Khamesra explains why metabolism dips in colder months and how simple habits, warm foods, protein, spices and easy movement can keep your energy steady all season.

If winter makes you feel hungrier, slower and oddly resistant to movement, you’re not imagining it. As temperatures drop, so does your metabolic pace, a completely normal biological response that often gets mislabelled as laziness.

Dr Ridhima Khamesra, Clinical Dietitian, explains why your metabolism dips in winter and how to keep it gently active with realistic, comforting, and science-aligned habits you can start today. Her simple tips and tricks can help you deal with winter health blues.

Why does metabolism slow down in winter?

Winter triggers your body’s energy-conservation mode. According to dietician Dr Ridhima Khamesra, colder weather naturally encourages your system to burn fewer calories and store more fat to preserve warmth. Hunger spikes and fatigue aren’t character flaws; they’re seasonal survival mechanisms.

A key player here is thermogenesis, your body’s calorie-burning mechanism for heat production. When your internal furnace runs harder, it signals the brain for high-energy foods, which is why cravings peak around this time.

Cravings in winter: The real reason behind “constant hunger”

Many assume winter snacking is emotional comfort eating. But biologically, your body is trying to balance the energy required to keep you warm. Skipping meals or undereating actually makes things worse-it slows metabolism further, heightening cravings and lethargy.

The goal isn't eating less, it is eating right

A steady supply of warm, nourishing foods keeps your metabolic engine stable and prevents the peaks and crashes that winter can often bring about.

Warm foods that naturally support metabolism

Dr Khamesra points to a few nutrition tweaks that will give one a gentle metabolic nudge without extreme dieting.

Start your day with protein

A protein-rich breakfast stabilises blood sugar, controls cravings and keeps you full for longer, which is exactly what is needed at the time of winter hunger.

Add warming spices

Cinnamon, ajwain and even simple warm jeera water can modestly improve digestion and stimulate metabolic activity through better circulation.

Choose warm meals over cold

Winter isn’t the ideal season for smoothies or chilled salads. Cold foods reduce digestive “heat,” slowing breakdown and energy release. Soups, khichdi, dals, sautéed vegetables and warm rotis work with your body, not against it.

Movement that doesn’t feel like a workout

Winter workouts don’t need to be heroic to be effective. Short bursts of activity, stair climbing, a two-minute stretch break, or a brisk walk after a meal, increase metabolic rate far more efficiently than forcing yourself into long, punishing routines.

In winter, consistency matters more than intensity

The goal is to keep your body warm and your muscles engaged throughout the day, not chase high-performance goals. Your winter metabolism isn’t the enemy; you just need to nudge it in the right direction.

As Dr Khamesra notes, your body isn’t working against you; it’s working for you. Give it warmth, nourishment and gentle movement, and it responds with steady energy through the season. Winter is about cooperation, not correction.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.