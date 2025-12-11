Goa nightclub fire updates: Luthra brothers' network of 42 shell companies linked to single address in Delhi Goa nightclub fire updates: Corporate records reveal that the Luthra brothers serve as directors in 42 different companies, prompting serious doubts about the legitimacy of these businesses. Most of these companies share the same registered address at 2590, Ground Floor, Hudson Line, Delhi.

New Delhi:

The Luthra brothers, accused in the tragic Goa nightclub fire case at Birch by Romeo Lane and prominent figures in the hospitality industry, are now facing serious allegations of running an extensive web of shell companies. Documents reveal that these two brothers are connected to at least 42 companies and Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs), many of which appear to exist only on paper.

42 companies, same directors, one address

Corporate records show the Luthra brothers listed as directors or partners in 42 separate entities- a majority of which are registered at the exact same address: 2590, Ground Floor, Hudson Line, Northwest Delhi. This unusual clustering of firms at a single location raises red flags typical of shell company networks used for money laundering, layering, or benami (proxy) transactions.

Questionable corporate practices and phantom expansion

The Luthra brothers’ companies claim an international presence, boasting outlets in Phuket, Thailand, through marketing campaigns. However, investigations have found no operational branches, customer reviews, or verified addresses in Phuket. This casts doubt on the authenticity of their claimed overseas footprint.

Potential motives: Tax evasion and money laundering

Experts say the pattern of multiple companies registered at one address, with the same controlling individuals, often points toward schemes to obscure financial flows, evade taxes, or launder money through seemingly legitimate hospitality businesses.

Here is the complete list of companies linked to the Luthra brothers:

Private Limited Companies-

OSRJ FOOD AND ENTERTAINMENT PRIVATE LIMITED

BEING GS HOSPITALITY PRIVATE LIMITED

BEING FS PACIFIC HOSPITALITY PRIVATE LIMITED

BEING LIFE HOSPITALITY PRIVATE LIMITED

BEING BHARAT HOSPITALITY PRIVATE LIMITED

VIRTUE FOOD AND BEVERAGES PRIVATE LIMITED

G3S FOODSHALA PRIVATE LIMITED

Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs)-

AZIZAA FOOD STUDIO LLP

BEING RL HOSPITALITY LLP

RICH PEOPLE HOSPITALITY LLP

BEING GS HOSPITALITY GOA ARPORA LLP

BEING GS HOSPITALITY MUMBAI LLP

BEING GS HOSPITALITY GOA ASHVEM LLP

YB HOSPITALITY LLP

BEING GS HOSPITALITY GREATER NOIDA LLP

BEING GS HOSPITALITY VK LLP

BEING GS HOSPITALITY NOIDA LLP

BEING BHARAT ROMEO LANE HOSPITALITY LLP

CANA BUILDTECH LLP

BEING GS HOSPITALITY TAGORE PACIFIC LLP

BEING GS HOSPITALITY GOA MORJIM LLP

BEING GS HOSPITALITY GOA ASAGAON LLP

BEING GS HOSPITALITY LLP

Impact and ongoing investigations

The revelations have cast a shadow over the Luthra brothers’ hospitality empire, already under intense scrutiny following the deadly fire tragedy in Goa. Authorities and financial watchdogs are now investigating possible corporate fraud, layered ownerships, and unexplained financial transactions within these entities.