Goa nightclub fire updates: Luthra brothers' network of 42 shell companies linked to single address in Delhi

The Luthra brothers, accused in the tragic Goa nightclub fire case at Birch by Romeo Lane and prominent figures in the hospitality industry, are now facing serious allegations of running an extensive web of shell companies. Documents reveal that these two brothers are connected to at least 42 companies and Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs), many of which appear to exist only on paper.
42 companies, same directors, one address
Corporate records show the Luthra brothers listed as directors or partners in 42 separate entities- a majority of which are registered at the exact same address: 2590, Ground Floor, Hudson Line, Northwest Delhi. This unusual clustering of firms at a single location raises red flags typical of shell company networks used for money laundering, layering, or benami (proxy) transactions.
Questionable corporate practices and phantom expansion
The Luthra brothers’ companies claim an international presence, boasting outlets in Phuket, Thailand, through marketing campaigns. However, investigations have found no operational branches, customer reviews, or verified addresses in Phuket. This casts doubt on the authenticity of their claimed overseas footprint.
Potential motives: Tax evasion and money laundering
Experts say the pattern of multiple companies registered at one address, with the same controlling individuals, often points toward schemes to obscure financial flows, evade taxes, or launder money through seemingly legitimate hospitality businesses.
Here is the complete list of companies linked to the Luthra brothers:
Private Limited Companies-
- OSRJ FOOD AND ENTERTAINMENT PRIVATE LIMITED
- BEING GS HOSPITALITY PRIVATE LIMITED
- BEING FS PACIFIC HOSPITALITY PRIVATE LIMITED
- BEING LIFE HOSPITALITY PRIVATE LIMITED
- BEING BHARAT HOSPITALITY PRIVATE LIMITED
- VIRTUE FOOD AND BEVERAGES PRIVATE LIMITED
- G3S FOODSHALA PRIVATE LIMITED
Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs)-
- AZIZAA FOOD STUDIO LLP
- BEING RL HOSPITALITY LLP
- RICH PEOPLE HOSPITALITY LLP
- BEING GS HOSPITALITY GOA ARPORA LLP
- BEING GS HOSPITALITY MUMBAI LLP
- BEING GS HOSPITALITY GOA ASHVEM LLP
- YB HOSPITALITY LLP
- BEING GS HOSPITALITY GREATER NOIDA LLP
- BEING GS HOSPITALITY VK LLP
- BEING GS HOSPITALITY NOIDA LLP
- BEING BHARAT ROMEO LANE HOSPITALITY LLP
- CANA BUILDTECH LLP
- BEING GS HOSPITALITY TAGORE PACIFIC LLP
- BEING GS HOSPITALITY GOA MORJIM LLP
- BEING GS HOSPITALITY GOA ASAGAON LLP
- BEING GS HOSPITALITY LLP
Impact and ongoing investigations
The revelations have cast a shadow over the Luthra brothers’ hospitality empire, already under intense scrutiny following the deadly fire tragedy in Goa. Authorities and financial watchdogs are now investigating possible corporate fraud, layered ownerships, and unexplained financial transactions within these entities.