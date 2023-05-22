Why walking 100 steps after each meal is beneficial? Ayurveda answers

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Benefits of walking 100 steps after each meal according to Ayurveda

Ayurveda is a 5,000-year-old holistic medical practice that has its roots in India. It is based on the belief that the mind, body, and spirit are interconnected and that maintaining balance among these elements is essential for overall health and well-being. According to Ayurveda walking 100 steps after each meal can improve digestion and general health in several ways.

Here are the key benefits of walking 100 steps after each meal

1. Improved Digestion

According to Ayurveda, walking after eating helps to stimulate the Agni or digestive fire. This may facilitate proper meal digestion and nutrient absorption. It encourages food to flow more quickly through the digestive system, which lowers the likelihood of indigestion, bloating, and pain.

Image Source : FREEPIKImproved Digestion

2. Enhanced Metabolism

Walking speeds up your metabolism, which helps promote effective nutrient absorption and meal digestion. It can aid in maintaining a healthy weight and preventing slow digestion.

Image Source : FREEPIKEnhanced Metabolism

3. Blood Sugar Regulation

It has been demonstrated that walking after meals can help control blood sugar levels. It promotes the utilization of glucose by the muscles as fuel, reducing blood sugar rises and enhancing insulin sensitivity. For those who already have diabetes or who are at risk of developing it, this can be especially helpful.

Image Source : FREEPIKBlood Sugar Regulation

4. Weight Management

Regularly moving around after meals can help with weight management. It promotes calorie burning and can aid in sustaining a healthy body weight. The necessity of maintaining a healthy weight is emphasised by Ayurveda for general well-being.

Image Source : FREEPIKWeight Management

5. Stress Reduction

Walking is a mild workout that can help with both of these goals. Endorphins, a class of naturally occurring chemicals that uplift mood, are encouraged to be released. Since stress can impair optimum nutritional absorption, reducing stress has a good impact on digestion.

Image Source : FREEPIKStress Reduction

6. Improved Sleep

Walking after meals may help with digestion and improve the quality of your sleep, according to Ayurveda. Good digestion eases pain and puts the body in a relaxed condition that promotes sleep.

Image Source : FREEPIKImproved Sleep

