Why staying healthy after 50 needs more than just diet? Experts explain

New Delhi:

There’s a quiet shift happening in how people over 50 are thinking about health. It’s no longer just about fixing problems when they show up. Increasingly, it’s about staying ahead of them.

From supplements to preventive wellness, this generation is beginning to look at health as something that needs consistent, long-term support. And the reasons are becoming clearer.

When small signs start adding up

Sometimes, the change doesn’t come from a diagnosis. It comes from everyday moments. As Mihir Karkare, Co-founder and CEO of Meru Activs, points out, even minor, repeated injuries can reveal deeper issues. In one case from their survey, a woman experienced multiple injuries within weeks from routine situations, something that raised concern only after a pattern emerged.

These are not isolated incidents. They reflect how the body begins to respond differently with age.

The gap between diet and absorption

One of the biggest challenges after 50 is not always what you eat, but what your body can actually use. Studies show a large percentage of Indians in this age group face deficiencies, particularly Vitamin D. But it doesn’t stop there. Many also experience issues with B12 levels, liver function, and lipid balance. The key point is this: even a well-balanced diet may no longer be enough. As the body ages, nutrient absorption slows down, and efficiency drops. This creates a gap between intake and utilisation, something that often goes unnoticed until symptoms appear.

Why deficiencies rarely come alone

Doctors say these issues rarely show up in isolation. According to Dr Radhika Vishweshvar, who is a medical advisor with Meru Activs, most individuals over 50 years of age suffer from a number of deficiencies as opposed to one. The low level of Vitamin D might affect bone strength, whereas a deficiency in B12 can affect energy levels and thinking capacity. In addition to this, magnesium imbalance can affect muscle strength as well as sleep patterns.

The shift towards preventive wellness

This is where the importance of preventive health comes in. At this point in their lives, individuals do not care about following trends. Their only concern is finding ways of remaining independent and staying active.

When talking of supplements, this cannot be an easy fix. They are about filling nutritional gaps that the body can no longer bridge on its own.

Why guidance matters more than ever

At the same time, experts caution against self-medication. For example, Vitamin D supplements are often taken in high doses without supervision. However, as a fat-soluble vitamin, it can build up in your body rather than simply washing out. Medical professionals advise supplementing under guidance, depending on blood tests, with regular and correct doses rather than intermittent high doses.

Health for people past 50 should be more preventative than reactionary. The increasing attention to the importance of supplements for wellness demonstrates a greater realisation that ageing is not only about dealing with disease but about functioning and vitality. Because the goal is no longer just to live longer. It’s to live well.

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