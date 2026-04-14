Over half of Delhi-NCR households report Covid-like symptoms, here's what internal medicine specialist says

New Delhi:

A recent survey has found that over half of households in Delhi-NCR have reported Covid-like or viral symptoms, sparking concern about a possible new wave. But doctors say the situation, for now, appears manageable.

According to a recent survey by LocalCircles, nearly 56 per cent of households surveyed in the region have experienced symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, and fatigue in recent weeks.

What’s behind the sudden spike

Doctors point out that these symptoms are not unusual for this time of year. Dr Vamshi V, Consultant in Internal Medicine at Gleneagles AWARE Hospital, Hyderabad, explains that while there is a noticeable rise in cases, most of them are mild and resemble seasonal viral infections.

“There has been a noticeable rise in Covid-like and viral symptoms across Delhi-NCR, but this does not necessarily indicate a severe wave. Most reported cases are mild, with symptoms like fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, and in children, sometimes cold, mild fever, or reduced appetite,” he says.

Why there’s no cause for alarm

Experts emphasise that the current trend does not suggest a severe outbreak. On the contrary, it seems to be caused by an array of viruses, including the seasonality factor, along with a greater degree of alertness about the problem, resulting in its greater recognition.

Measures of precaution are important

It would be unwise to panic, although certain precautions should be taken. “People should stay cautious but not panic. Basic precautions like hand hygiene, avoiding crowded places if unwell, and using masks in high-risk settings remain important,” says Dr Vamshi.

For children, he recommends proper hydration, balanced nutrition, and keeping them at home if symptoms appear.

When to see a doctor

One key concern experts highlight is self-medication. “Anyone with persistent or worsening symptoms should consult a doctor rather than self-medicating. Elderly individuals, children, and those with underlying conditions should be more vigilant,” he adds.

As for now, the key here is to remain aware, rather than anxious. Tracking your symptoms, being vigilant, and visiting a doctor if necessary will help you overcome this wave of illnesses that we have recently been experiencing. As the saying goes, "knowledge is power."

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