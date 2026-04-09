Bangladesh measles outbreak: Infectious Diseases specialist explains why India must stay alert

New Delhi:

Measles has struck Bangladesh once again and with a vengeance, with an estimated number of deaths being more than 100 children. There are more than 7,500 cases of measles suspected, with more than 900 cases of confirmed measles within a span of just weeks.

Recent reports suggest that there are more than 7,500 cases of suspected measles and more than 900 confirmed cases since March 2026.

Why does measles spread so quickly

According to Dr J. Kirtana, Associate Consultant, Infectious Diseases, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, it is imperative that parents understand that "measles is more than just a childhood infection." It is one of the most infectious viral diseases known to mankind. It is estimated that up to 90% of people who have not been vaccinated against the disease and are exposed to it will contract the infection.

Early symptoms to watch for

According to Dr. Kirtana, the disease is likely to manifest initially as a simple viral infection, making it difficult to diagnose at the beginning.

Fever

Cough

Nasal discharge

Inflammation and redness of the eyes

After a few days, the rash will develop, usually developing from head to toe.

Why measles is more dangerous than it seems

According to Dr Kirtana, while many children recover, measles is far from harmless. One-third of all cases may suffer from various complications, which include diarrhoea, otitis media, and bacterial pneumonia, the most common cause of death from measles. Occasionally, it may result in complications of the nervous system. The disease tends to depress the body’s immunity for several months, making the child susceptible to other diseases.

What this means for India

According to Dr Kirtana, India is doing extremely well when it comes to managing measles infections, as more than 90 per cent of people are now vaccinated against it. The problem is that eradicating measles demands 95 per cent population immunity. Small holes within that coverage can help spread the infection further.

Given the close regional linkages and population movement, outbreaks in neighbouring countries are a reminder that vigilance is essential.

The role of vaccination

Dr Kirtana emphasises that vaccination remains the most effective protection against measles. Two doses of a measles-containing vaccine, typically given as MMR, provide strong and lasting immunity. Ensuring timely vaccination and catch-up doses is critical to preventing outbreaks.

Why awareness matters just as much

Beyond vaccination, awareness plays a key role. Dr Kirtana suggests that early symptoms should be noted and proper treatment sought by parents and guardians, particularly following contact. On an institutional level, efforts should be made to improve monitoring and response systems as well as collaboration across borders to control further spread.

The measles outbreak in Bangladesh should not cause panic, but it serves as a warning sign that is indicative of the need for preparation. As indicated by the insights from Dr Kirtana, measles is a preventable disease as long as vaccinations are up-to-date and people remain vigilant. In essence, the lesson for India is that prevention is better than cure.

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