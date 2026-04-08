Do immunity boosters really work? Raipur-based cancer surgeon shares insights you may want to consider

New Delhi:

Scroll through any pharmacy shelf or health website and you will spot it instantly. “Immunity boosters.” Powders, capsules, tonics. All promising the same thing. Stronger immunity. Fewer illnesses. Better health.

It sounds convincing, especially after COVID when everyone became hyper-aware of immunity. But according to Raipur-based oncologist Dr Jayesh Sharma, who has over 25 years of experience, this entire segment is not what it claims to be. In fact, he calls it a “complete fraud”.

Why immunity boosters do not actually work

Dr Sharma points out how we question unrealistic claims in everyday life, but not when it comes to health. “When it comes to our body, we do not shy away from experimenting with immunity boosters,” he says. The doctor is highlighting how easily people drop their scepticism when it involves their own health.

He also calls out the expectation that supplements can undo years of poor habits. “A person can follow an unhealthy diet, a bad lifestyle, and have a messed-up sleep schedule for years. However, after taking some supplements, the same individual can have no doubt in his mind that their immunity would improve and they would lose weight,” says Dr Sharma. The doctor is pointing to how this belief is driven more by assumption than actual science.

At its core, his argument is simple. There is no “magic pill” that can improve general immunity, says Dr Sharma. The doctor makes it clear that such claims do not align with how the body actually works.

The difference between real treatment and marketing claims

Dr Sharma makes a clear distinction between actual medicine and what is being marketed. “There are specific immunotherapies that are effective on specific subtypes of specific diseases,” he says. The doctor is emphasising that real treatments are targeted, not broad, one-size-fits-all solutions.

He then contrasts this with the supplement industry. What is sold as immunity boosters is not the same as medical treatment.

According to him, this space expanded rapidly during COVID and is now a “billion-dollar industry”. The doctor uses this to underline how large the market has become, despite lacking real effectiveness.

He does not soften his stance either. Calling it a “complete fraud”, Dr Sharma is directly questioning the credibility of the entire segment.

Why the belief in supplements sticks

There is also a psychological angle to it. Taking a supplement can feel like taking control of your health.

But Dr Sharma cautions against that assumption. These products can create a “false sense of security”, says Dr Sharma. The doctor is warning that people may feel protected even when nothing substantial has changed.

That sense of reassurance can backfire. It may lead to more relaxed habits, with people assuming the supplement is compensating for poor lifestyle choices.

What actually helps you stay healthy

Dr Sharma keeps this part straightforward. The only reliable way to protect yourself from disease is through a healthy lifestyle, says Dr Sharma. The doctor stresses consistency over shortcuts.

Even then, he adds that falling ill is always a possibility. No routine guarantees complete immunity, and that is something people need to accept.

What to do if you fall sick

If illness does occur, the approach should remain practical.

Seek proper, evidence-based treatment from a doctor. Follow the prescribed care. And continue maintaining a healthy lifestyle alongside it.

That, according to Dr Sharma, is what actually supports your health in the long run.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

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