Your gut may be controlling your immunity: Experts explain why

New Delhi:

In modern cities, everything moves fast. Eating is quick, anxiety is always present, and convenience beats nutrition. But while this fast pace helps in advancing one’s career, it has been slowly damaging another vital component, the digestive system.

Increasingly, doctors are seeing a clear pattern. People who appear otherwise healthy are dealing with digestive issues, low immunity and even mood disturbances, all linked back to the gut.

“In urban India, where we live busy lives, eat processed foods and are constantly under stress, gut health is becoming central to a strong immune system,” says Dr Rishabh Agarwal, Consultant Medical Gastroenterology at Prakriya Hospitals, Bangalore. “The gut microbiome acts like a command centre, housing trillions of bacteria that regulate immunity and inflammation.”

Your gut is doing more than digesting food

The gut is often described as the body’s “second brain”, and for good reason.

It plays a crucial role in building immune responses, producing essential nutrients and maintaining overall balance in the body. Around 70 per cent of the immune system is linked to the gut, making it one of the most important systems to protect.

“When the gut microbiome is balanced, it strengthens the body’s ability to fight infections and manage inflammation,” explains Dr Agarwal.

How urban lifestyles are disrupting gut balance

Modern urban habits are not designed for gut health.

Irregular eating patterns, high intake of processed foods, frequent antibiotic use and constant stress are all contributing to gut imbalances. These disruptions can lead to conditions like IBS, allergies and even mood-related issues through the gut-brain connection.

Dr Agarwal notes that skipping meals and relying on quick, packaged foods are among the most common triggers he sees in patients.

The stress factor you might be ignoring

Stress is one of the biggest disruptors of gut health.

“For urban Indians, pollution, desk jobs and daily stress throw the gut out of balance,” says Dr Sharath Kote G S, Senior Consultant in Medical Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition at Cytecare Hospitals, Bangalore. “This can weaken immunity, increase inflammation and make people more vulnerable to infections.”

He adds that this imbalance can also affect how the immune system responds, sometimes making it overactive or less effective.

Why gut health affects more than digestion

A healthy gut does more than just process food.

It improves nutrient absorption, stabilises mood and even reduces the risk of long-term conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and colon-related issues.

“The compounds produced in the gut help reduce inflammation and protect overall health, including brain function,” explains Dr Kote.

Simple changes that can make a difference

The good news is that improving gut health does not always require complex solutions.

Small, consistent changes can help restore balance:

Include natural probiotics like curd and fermented foods

Add fibre-rich foods such as millets and vegetables

Manage stress through yoga or mindfulness

Avoid unnecessary use of antibiotics

Maintain regular meal timings

“We have seen patients improve significantly with simple dietary and lifestyle changes that support gut health,” says Dr Agarwal.

A shift towards preventive health

As awareness grows, more people are beginning to understand that gut health is not just about digestion, but about long-term wellness. “Eat with intention, listen to your body and prioritise your gut,” advises Dr Kote. “It is one of the simplest ways to build resilience and maintain overall health.”

In the middle of busy urban lives, gut health often gets overlooked. But it may be one of the most important factors shaping immunity, energy and overall well-being.

Taking care of it is not a trend. It is a return to balance that the body has been asking for all along.

Also read: Animal protein vs plant protein: Which one is actually better for your heart?

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.