What causes periods to last more than seven days and when to seek help? Gynaecologists answer Periods lasting longer than seven days are not normal, say gynaecologists. Experts explain the common causes of prolonged periods, when symptoms become serious, and why early medical evaluation is essential to prevent anaemia, fatigue, and underlying health complications.

New Delhi:

Periods don’t look the same for everyone, and many women have learned to adapt to their own version of “normal.” But one pattern doctors strongly advise paying attention to is a period that lasts longer than seven days. A long cycle once in a while may not be alarming, but persistent or recurring prolonged bleeding is never something to ignore.

Prolonged periods can impact energy, mood, and overall health and sometimes reveal hidden medical issues that need treatment sooner rather than later. According to experts, what complicates matters is that many women simply accept long periods as “their normal” and don’t realise that help is available, effective, and often straightforward.

What counts as abnormal bleeding?

“While menstrual cycles naturally differ, it is concerning when a period lasts longer than seven days, and we encourage women to seek medical attention whenever this occurs,” says Dr Deepika Alva, Consultant – Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Motherhood Hospitals, Bangalore.

She explains that a “normal menstrual period typically lasts between two and seven days, so anything beyond that is considered abnormal and may indicate an underlying issue.”

Why is it happening? Common causes doctors see

According to Dr Alva, the causes can range from lifestyle factors to structural conditions:

Hormonal imbalance (common during puberty, perimenopause, or birth-control changes)

Fibroids, polyps, or adenomyosis

Thyroid disorders (hypo or hyperthyroidism)

Pelvic Inflammatory Disease from untreated infections

Copper IUDs causing local irritation

She also points out that even stress, sudden weight changes, or shifts in diet and exercise can influence menstrual flow.

“Hormonal imbalances are common, but we also evaluate for uterine or cervical conditions such as fibroids, polyps, or adenomyosis, all of which can contribute to extended or heavy periods,” she adds.

Why women often delay seeking help

“Many women report long and heavy periods without actually complaining of them, as they only consider ‘it to be how their body works,’” notes Dr Deepthi Ashwin, Consultant – Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Aster Whitefield. This delay can cause fatigue, dizziness, anaemia, low energy, and emotional stress.

Dr Ashwin highlights that adolescents and young women are especially likely to suffer in silence, often missing school or work because they’re embarrassed to discuss menstrual problems.

Could it be something serious?

In most cases, prolonged bleeding is treatable once the cause is identified. But doctors stress that it can occasionally point to more serious health concerns.

Dr Ashwin explains, “Hormonal imbalance, thyroid problem, uterine fibroids, PCOS, endometriosis, infection, bleeding disorder, or even some drugs can be the reasons behind prolonged bleeding. Constant heavy bleeding in women over 40 may necessitate screening to eliminate the possibility of pre-cancer changes in the uterus.”

When should you seek urgent medical care?

Doctors advise immediate medical attention if you experience:

Bleeding so heavy that pads need to be changed every 1–2 hours

Large blood clots

Severe pain, dizziness, faintness, fever, or nausea

Heavy bleeding during pregnancy

“We urge immediate medical care if the bleeding is so heavy that a pad or tampon must be changed every one to two hours, or if symptoms like dizziness or faintness appear,” Dr Alva says.

Diagnosis and treatment are usually simple

Contrary to fear, most women don’t need invasive procedures. “Most times, identifying the cause would require only a simple check-up, like a blood test or an ultrasound. The condition, if it receives timely attention, can be completely resolved,” says Dr Ashwin.

Dr Alva adds, “Early evaluation allows us to identify the cause and intervene before complications arise.”

A long period isn’t something to shrug off or suffer through. Your menstrual cycle isn’t just a monthly inconvenience; it’s a vital indicator of health.

If bleeding regularly stretches beyond a week, or begins to affect your energy, work or daily functioning, consult a gynaecologist. Most causes are treatable, reversible, and easier to manage when addressed early. Your body is talking. Don’t wait for it to start shouting.

Also read: Irregular periods can cause this disease; know from doctor ways to regulate menstrual cycle