Why do your joints feel stiffer in air-conditioned rooms? An orthopaedic expert explains

New Delhi:

Being able to escape from the summer heat in an air-conditioned room is a welcome treat for some individuals. However, if you have ever experienced knee stiffness, a tightened neck, or inflexible shoulders because you have been sitting in an air-conditioned environment, then you can be sure that you are not the only one.

Air conditioning alone is not harmful to the joints; however, studies show that cooler temperatures indoors increase joint pain. The effect is particularly common among people with arthritis, past injuries or inflammatory joint conditions. So why does this happen, and when should you be concerned?

Cold temperatures can make muscles tighten

Dr Vineesh Mathur, Director, Orthopaedics, Medanta Gurugram, says that chilly weather inside your home can impact the muscles surrounding your joints. "Cold climate makes your muscles contract, which results in reduced range of motion," he further adds. As your muscles become tight, movement becomes tough. You might find it difficult to bend your knees or even turn your head because of stiffness in your muscles.

Why existing joint issues may feel worse

Individuals with existing arthritis, inflammation, or any form of injury would be more susceptible to changes in temperature. According to Dr Mathur, cold temperatures can temporarily affect blood flow, which could contribute to stiffness in certain vulnerable joints. Furthermore, immobility is another reason why this could happen. The act of sitting in front of the computer in an office, sitting inside a car that is running its AC, or even just staying at home in air-conditioned comfort can result in stiffer joints.

The effect of joint lubrication

One thing to take into consideration is the synovial fluid, which is a substance responsible for joint movement. As per the expert, when subjected to both cold temperature and immobility for prolonged periods of time, this substance can thicken. This is one reason some people experience neck pain, lower back stiffness or knee discomfort after long hours indoors.

Simple ways to reduce AC-related stiffness

The good news is that a few lifestyle adjustments may help reduce discomfort. According to Dr Mathur, one should maintain the air conditioning at average temperature levels and stay well-hydrated while taking movement breaks after every 30-45 minutes. A short walk, light stretching exercise or even just standing up can aid in maintaining joint mobility and enhancing blood flow.

"It is advisable to consult a physician if joint stiffness persists for several days and is associated with swelling, discolouration, intense pain, or inability to complete daily tasks," explains Dr Mathur.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

Also read: Why everyday body pain is becoming increasingly common among young professionals