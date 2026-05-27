Why everyday body pain is becoming increasingly common among young professionals

New Delhi:

Body pain was once commonly associated with ageing, physically demanding labour or injury recovery. Today, however, recurring neck strain, lower back pain, shoulder stiffness and wrist discomfort are becoming increasingly common among young professionals in their 20s and 30s. Across offices and remote work setups, physical discomfort has quietly become part of daily life for many working individuals.

According to Surya Maguluri, health expert and CURAPOD Co-founder, the growing problem is closely linked to the way modern work culture has evolved in recent years.

Sedentary work is placing constant stress on the body

Experts say one of the biggest reasons behind increasing body pain among younger adults is prolonged sitting combined with very little physical movement throughout the day. Most professionals spend several hours continuously working on laptops and mobile screens, often without proper posture or recovery breaks.

“Extended sitting places continuous stress on the spine, muscles and joints,” the expert explained. Over time, this repeated strain may begin showing up as persistent aches, tightness, reduced flexibility and physical fatigue.

Poor posture and work-from-home setups worsen the problem

The shift towards remote and hybrid work has also increased ergonomic concerns. Many individuals continue to work from couches, beds, kitchen tables, and other improvised workstations where their necks, shoulders, and lower backs do not get the required support.

Improper screen level, improper seating position, and prolonged use of laptops can gradually cause chronic stress within the musculoskeletal system. Even minor posture issues can eventually lead to such chronic problems.

Stress and screen overload affect the body physically

Experts warn that body pain is not always purely physical. High-pressure work environments, constant notifications, tight deadlines and mental fatigue often manifest physically through muscle tension and inflammation.

“Many young professionals carry stress physically in the form of shoulder tightness, headaches, jaw tension and body fatigue,” Mr Maguluri noted.

Continuous screen dependency has further intensified these issues. Many professionals finish work on laptops only to continue using smartphones for hours afterwards, giving the body little opportunity to recover properly.

Why ignoring early symptoms may make things worse

One growing concern experts highlight is how often people ignore early warning signs. However, many individuals keep on working through the pain until they find that the pain affects their productivity, focus, or even movement.

Although there are temporary ways of easing muscle pains, such as painkillers and rub-on pain creams, repetitive muscle strain may require a more organised method for recovery, such as moving and ergonomics-related practices.

The growth of recovery-focused wellness initiatives

In addition, the expert also highlighted the growing trend of adopting recovery-focused wellness initiatives among younger generations of professionals. This includes activities such as stretching sessions, proper ergonomics at work, mobility exercises, weight lifting exercises, and recovery-focused practices.

The other aspect mentioned in the article was the new trend of wearable pain-relief devices, including red and near-infrared phototherapy, popularly known as photobiomodulation.

As workplaces become increasingly digital and screen-driven, experts believe physical recovery and mobility management will play a much bigger role in employee wellness moving forward.

“Everyday body pain among young professionals reflects how modern lifestyles are reshaping health patterns,” the expert concluded.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.