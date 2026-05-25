Neurologist reveals what is really happening inside your brain during stress

New Delhi:

Mental health is often described through emotions such as sadness, anxiety, stress or emotional exhaustion. While emotions are certainly an important part of mental wellbeing, neurologists say the reality is much more complex. Mental health is deeply connected to how the brain functions, processes information and regulates behaviour.

According to Dr Neha Pandita, Senior Consultant Neurologist and Clinical Lead – Parkinson’s Disease & Movement Disorders at Fortis Hospital, Noida, emotional wellbeing cannot be separated from brain health because multiple brain systems constantly work together to maintain emotional and cognitive balance.

How the brain influences emotions and behaviour

The brain acts as the body’s control centre and regulates thoughts, memory, emotions, attention, motivation and social behaviour. Different regions of the brain continuously communicate with each other to help people manage stress, make decisions and adapt to life experiences.

“When these neural networks become dysregulated, mental health symptoms can begin to appear,” Dr Pandita explained.

The expert highlighted that the prefrontal cortex helps with planning, judgment, and emotional regulation, while the amygdala is responsible for fear processing and emotional reactions. While the hippocampus facilitates learning and memory formation, any disruption of communication between them as a result of chronic stress, trauma, lack of adequate sleep, substance abuse, and/or medical condition can result in irritability, unstable emotions, difficulty concentrating, and poor memory.

Why brain chemistry matters in mental health

The doctor also explained the role of neurotransmitters, chemical messengers that help brain cells communicate. Substances such as serotonin, dopamine and norepinephrine influence mood, pleasure, motivation, focus and emotional stability.

“Imbalances in these systems have been linked with conditions such as depression, anxiety disorder and other psychiatric disorders,” Dr Pandita noted.

This biological connection, experts say, highlights why mental health should not simply be viewed as emotional weakness or overthinking.

Lifestyle habits directly affect the brain

According to neurologists, lifestyle factors also play a major role in influencing brain health and emotional wellbeing. Lack of sleep, poor nutrition, stress, sedentary lifestyles, high screen time, and social isolation may slowly have an impact on brain chemistry and neural functions.

Symptoms like brain fog, mental exhaustion and lack of focus may often reflect deeper disruptions involving sleep cycles, stress hormones and cognitive overload.

Physical illnesses can also affect mental health

Experts additionally warn that certain physical health conditions may sometimes appear as mental health symptoms. Thyroid disorders, hormonal changes, vitamin deficiencies, chronic pain and neurological conditions can contribute to anxiety, fatigue and low mood.

“From a neurological standpoint, mental health cannot be separated from brain health,” Dr Pandita said.

She added that understanding the scientific connection between the brain and emotions can help reduce stigma while encouraging a more compassionate and holistic approach towards mental wellbeing.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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