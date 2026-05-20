What is micro-anxiety? The silent digital stress quietly affecting modern life

New Delhi:

Notifications, endless scrolling, unread messages and the urge to constantly check phones have quietly blended into everyday life. However, mental health experts now say this constant low-level alertness may actually be creating a subtle psychological imbalance known as “micro-anxiety”.

Unlike traditional anxiety, micro-anxiety does not always appear dramatic or disruptive. People continue working, socialising and functioning normally, which makes the condition harder to recognise. Yet beneath the surface, there is often a continuous feeling of restlessness, mental anticipation and cognitive exhaustion.

Why the brain stays in constant alert mode

According to the document shared by Dr Rekha Chaudhari, Founder of World Digital Detox Day, the modern brain is adapting to an environment where stimulation never stops. Notifications, algorithm-driven feeds and digital interactions constantly train the mind to expect something new. “The human brain is designed to respond to signals of relevance and reward. Earlier, these signals were occasional and meaningful. Today, they are constant and engineered,” the document explains.

Over time, the brain begins reacting not only to what is happening, but also to what might happen next. This subtle anticipation keeps the mind mentally active even during moments of supposed rest. Experts say this is one reason many people now feel mentally tired without understanding why.

Why people feel exhausted without a clear reason

Dr Chaudhari explains that this form of fatigue is not always physical. Instead, it is cognitive overload caused by constant switching between digital inputs. Even small interruptions — messages, alerts or quick scrolling sessions — gradually build mental strain throughout the day. “There is no pause. No completion. No mental closure. Even rest feels incomplete,” the document notes. Experts believe this constant stimulation is also changing how people experience silence and stillness. Many individuals now feel uncomfortable during quiet moments because the brain has adapted to nonstop engagement.

Why children may be especially vulnerable

The concern becomes more serious when experts look at children growing up in highly digital environments. The constant exposure to screens and fast-paced stimulation may influence attention span and behavior from the very beginning of life. As Dr Chaudhari notes, depriving children of smartphones is not about punishing them but about protecting their minds from constant cognitive stimulation. As per her, the development of emotional balance and attention depends on having time for breaks and slower rhythms.

Is it possible to achieve benefits from digital pauses?

According to experts, the idea is not about banning all technology from one's life but about introducing some kind of rhythm to life by adding digital pauses. Some simple activities, like eating without phones or walking without them, are recommended. The World Digital Detox Day movement, now observed in more than 78 countries, promotes practices like digital fasting, analogue wellness and mindful disconnection. According to Dr Chaudhari, “Offline is the new luxury” because the ability to truly disconnect has become increasingly rare.

Mental health experts believe recognising micro-anxiety is the first step towards addressing it. Because when the mind remains constantly alert for too long, even calmness can begin to feel unfamiliar.

Also read: Recognising the signs: When everyday stress turns into a mental health concern