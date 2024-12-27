Why do regular gynaecological check-ups matter for women? Expert explains benefits

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Regular gynaecological check-ups matter for women.

Gynecological check-ups play a very important role in the overall health maintenance of a woman. Nonetheless, in many parts of India, cultural norms, and taboos about reproductive health often force women to refrain from needed medical attention. These routine exams are not only important in addressing the already existing problem but also for the earlier detection and prevention of certain health problems, which will give long-term benefits.

Why regular gynaecological check-ups matter

When we spoke to Dr Anilasre Atluri, from Apollo Spectra Hospital, he said that monitoring gynaecological health means monitoring menstrual cycles and fertility. But it is also concerned with the management of a myriad of conditions that would otherwise not be diagnosed. Many women will feel perfectly healthy; yet, quietly, conditions like infections, hormonal imbalances, and even cancer can develop with few symptoms. Early detection by doctors for such conditions allows them to treat when not much damage has been caused.

Key health issues treated during gynaecological sessions

Various health problems are diagnosed during routine gynaecological check-ups. These, if not diagnosed, will continue causing harm to a woman's health for a long period. Some of the most common issues that these visits deal with include:

Menstrual Disturbances: Many women experience painful irregular or excessive menstrual bleeding, which can be linked to conditions like fibroids, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis or hyperplasia. If these issues go unaddressed, they can escalate into anaemia, cancer or fertility problems. Regular check-ups allow for early detection and management, preventing long-term complications.

Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs): STIs and infections like urinary tract infections or vaginal infections are very stealthy in their initial stages. If left untreated, these can lead to major health issues such as the inability to conceive. Screenings for these diseases also mean that they are identified in time before the damage can be serious.

Cervical Cancer: Early detection can often prevent cervical cancer. Routine Pap smears and, in some cases, even HPV testing are critical for determining abnormal cervical cells that become cancerous. It offers the best opportunity to salvage the situation with proper interventions.

Ovarian Health: Most women with ovarian cysts or cancers experience them without their knowledge; only painful and problematic conditions become an issue. Routine check-ups help women to receive diagnoses and get treated earlier to avoid further discomfort and complications.

How often and at what age should women begin the check-ups

It is recommended that women start gynaecological check-ups in their early twenties or once they become sexually active, whichever comes first. These visits are important not only for managing menstrual health but also for discussing contraception and other aspects of sexual health, even for women who are not sexually active.

Regular check-ups become essential for women above the age of 40 or who have a family history of reproductive cancers.

Psychological and emotional benefits

Regular gynaecological check-ups help women more than just physically; they provide emotional and psychological comfort and an appropriate environment where women are allowed to address whatever issues they have regarding their reproductive or sexual health. This open communication ensures that a relationship between the women and their healthcare providers is built upon trust, thereby developing all-around well-being.

A comfortable and trusting environment ensures that women take control of their health and resort to early intervention once problems emerge.

