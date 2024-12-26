How do kidney stones play havoc on your back? Expert explains causes, symptoms and more

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Kidney stones play havoc on your back.

The kidneys are 2 bean-shaped organs. They are located just below the rib cage, on each side of the spine. Term kidney stones generally comprise stones in the kidney i.e., renal stones and stones in the ureter i.e., ureteric stones. Renal stones are generally said to be silent, by and large, they don’t result in pain. On the contrary, ureteric stones can create havoc with the back and tummy.

Causes of kidney stones

‌When we spoke to Dr Raghavendra Kulkarni, Consultant Urologist, Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology Secunderabad, he said that ureteric colic is a very common emergency in medical practice. Ureteric stone is the most common reason for colic, other causes of obstruction include – blood clots, fungal balls, severe urinary tract infections, etc.

Symptoms of kidney stones

Patients typically have sudden onset flank or loin pain radiating to the lower abdomen, groin, or testicle. Pain is very severe and excruciating, typically described as the worst pain the patient has ever experienced. Patients also report a dull, constant level of discomfort which is due to stretching of the covering of the kidney – the capsule, this constant dull ache is associated with episodes of colicky pain resulting from peristalsis of the ureteral muscle.

Why does one get the pain?

As the stone moves from the kidney into the ureter, it can result in significant obstruction to urinary flow. This results in urine backing up into the kidney, ureteral stretching and stretching of the renal capsule. Constant blockage is more damaging than intermittent obstruction, in intermittent obstruction compensatory mechanisms offset the increased ureteral intraluminal pressure. Complete obstruction of the ureter can lead to eventual loss of renal function, with damage becoming irreversible, possibly starting at 1 to 2 weeks. The severity of pain is not dependent on the stone size but dependent on the degree of ureteral obstruction. Hence, sometimes even a larger stone can pass painlessly, while a small 2mm to 3mm stone can cause tremendous pain.

Apart from the pain one goes through, stones in the kidney and especially stones in the ureter are associated with a significant economic burden. The prevalence has steadily risen in recent decades. The economic toll includes both direct treatment costs and the indirect costs associated with lost worker productivity.

Hence in the event of one being diagnosed with kidney stones, the wise decision is to avail expert advice.

ALSO READ: Does hypertension affect kidney and heart health? Know causes, symptoms and more