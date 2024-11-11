Which vitamin deficiency causes cold? Adopt THESE methods to increase body temperature, stay warm this winter

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Which vitamin deficiency causes cold?

Everyone feels cold during the winter season. But while some people feel less cold, some people feel more cold. If you also feel colder than others, then an essential nutrient may be deficient in your body. For your information, let us tell you that due to a deficiency of a vitamin, you may feel cold all the time.

Causes of Cold

If there is a deficiency of vitamin B12 in your body, you may catch a cold. Vitamin B12 plays an important role in the production of red blood cells and in the transport of oxygen. Due to the deficiency of this vitamin, our body is unable to produce red blood cells. This is the reason why anemia can occur due to deficiency of this vitamin. Vitamin B12 deficiency can often cause colds.

Characteristics of Vitamin B12

Due to vitamin B12 deficiency, you may often feel tired or weak. Problems like nausea, vomiting or diarrhea can also point to symptoms of this vitamin deficiency. Vitamin B12 deficiency can badly affect your nervous system and your gut health.

If you are seeing such symptoms together, then you should be careful immediately. It is wise to get yourself examined in time and consult a good doctor. Long-term deficiency of vitamin B12 can prove to be dangerous for your overall health. To generate warmth in the body i.e. to overcome the deficiency of vitamin B12, you can consume food items rich in this vitamin.

How to stay warm during winter?

Dress with layers. Wearing several thin layers rather than a single big layer retains body heat. Choose insulating items, such as wool or thermal underwear.

Wear appropriate accessories: When going outside, wear a hat that protects your ears, gloves, a scarf, and warm shoes or boots.

Stay active: Get up and move about at least once an hour to avoid sitting stationary for too long.

Use a hot water bottle: This is an inexpensive way to stay warm for longer.

Eat and drink warm things: Consume a nutritious, balanced diet and warm beverages such as hot tea or water.

Use meditation: According to a preliminary study, meditation and visualization techniques can boost your core.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy).

