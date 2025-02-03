When is World Cancer Day 2025? From theme to significance, know all about this deadly disease

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV When is World Cancer Day 2025?

World Cancer Day is marked annually on February 4 to raise awareness and educate people about the prevention, identification, and treatment of this life-threatening disease. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is the biggest cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2022. On this day, people and organizations all around the world come together to emphasize the importance of early detection, enhanced screening, advanced treatment choices, and stronger global efforts in the battle against cancer.

World Cancer Day 2025: Theme

The theme for World Cancer Day 2025, "United by Unique," emphasises the importance of personalized, patient-centered care in the fight against cancer. It emphasizes the need for personalizing treatment to the specific needs of each individual. This subject is part of a three-year campaign, running from 2025 to 2027, that will highlight the personal journeys of cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers. The project seeks to promote empathy, compassion, and inclusivity in cancer care while advocating for more individualized treatment techniques.

World Cancer Day 2025: History

World Cancer Day was initially announced on February 4, 1999, during the World Summit Against Cancer in Paris. The next year, on February 4, 2000, the Charter of Paris Against Cancer was signed during the World Summit Against Cancer for the New Millennium, officially creating World Cancer Day. This charter emphasises the need for global collaboration in the battle against cancer and addresses critical problems such as cancer care, research, and treatment breakthroughs.

World Cancer Day 2025: Significance

World Cancer Day is an important global forum for increasing awareness about all types of cancer, as well as advocating prevention, early identification, and effective treatment to reduce deaths. It also acts as a reminder to individuals, governments, and organizations to work together to reduce cancer's impact on individuals, families, and communities around the world.

World Cancer Day 2025: Types of Cancer

Cancer is classified into five categories based on the origin of the cells. They are:

Carcinomas originate in the skin or in tissues that border or cover internal organs.

Sarcoma develops in connective tissues, including bone, cartilage, fat, muscle, and blood vessels.

Leukemia begins in areas that create blood cells, such as bone marrow.

Lymphoma and myeloma arise in immune system cells.

Brain and spinal cord cancer are known as central nervous system malignancies; these begin in the cells of the brain and spinal cord.

World Cancer Day 2025: Signs and Symptoms

Sudden Weight Loss: Unexplained and significant weight loss without diet or activity changes can be an indication of malignancy.

Skin Changes: The skin may become yellowish (akin to jaundice), darken, or exhibit odd moles and lesions that may not heal.

Fatigue: Cancer patients frequently experience persistent tiredness that does not improve with rest.

Chronic Coughing: A persistent cough that lasts a long period can be an early indicator of throat or lung cancer.

Persistent discomfort: Unexplained discomfort in the belly, back, or joints with no obvious explanation may be a sign of cancer.

