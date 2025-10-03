How much fruit is too much? Cardiologist reveals the hidden health risks Fruit is healthy, but can overeating it harm you? A cardiologist warns that excess fruit may raise risks of fatty liver, diabetes, and coronary artery disease due to high fructose load. Learn how much fruit is safe and how to eat it in moderation for better health.

New Delhi:

Fruit is often hailed as nature’s candy, full of vitamins, fibre, minerals, and antioxidants. But a recent warning from Interventional Cardiologist Dr Pradip Jamnadas suggests that even healthy foods, when overdone, can backfire. He cautions that excessive fruit consumption may contribute to fatty liver, coronary artery disease, and diabetes.

Believe it or not, your heart might get impacted if you overindulge in fruits! Let’s dive into what’s going on scientifically, what the caveats are, and how to enjoy fruit wisely, because yes, you can still eat it and stay healthy. Take a look:

Why too much fruit might hurt

Fructose overload

Fruits contain fructose, a type of sugar. Small amounts in whole fruit get processed more safely, but in excess, they can overload liver metabolism and contribute to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). In a segment from The Diary Of A CEO podcast, Dr Jamnadas warns that when people eat fruit all day, every day, the repeated fructose load becomes a metabolic stress.

Metabolic impact

High fruit intake elevates blood sugar and insulin levels over time, especially in those predisposed to diabetes or insulin resistance. That strain on your metabolic system is one route to coronary artery disease and other complications.

Real-world example

Dr Jamnadas recalls a patient who ate fruit for every meal (morning, lunch, dinner). When he cut back on quantity, the patient’s metabolic markers improved significantly.

What the research says about too much fruit consumption

A number of studies show that moderate fruit intake (2–3 servings a day) is beneficial, as fibre, phytonutrients, and antioxidants help reduce cardiovascular risk.

But fewer large studies have looked at very high fruit consumption. The arguments presented by Dr Jamnadas are more physiological rationale and clinical experience than big cohort trials.

You have to balance caution with context: individuals with healthy livers, kidneys, and no metabolic disorder might be able to handle greater fruit consumption better.

How to eat fruit without excess

Eat seasonally: when the fruit is natural, ripe, and not so sugar-heavy.

Restrict portion sizes: exceeding 2–3 servings (1 serving = one small piece of fruit or one cup) can be too much for some.

Choose whole fruit rather than juice or dried fruit: fibre retards absorption of sugar.

Pair with protein, healthy fat, and veggies: these blunt sugar rises.

Monitor for symptoms or changes in labs: if your liver enzymes, HbA1c, or lipid profile are worsening, re-evaluate fruit consumption.

Fruit is not the problem. But as with so many good things, it can turn bad when we overdo it and begin to use it as a license to indulge sweet desires. The caution from Dr Jamnadas is a timely reminder: moderation is all.

If nothing else, his message reminds us of an old friend: variety and balance are essential. Eat fruit, but mindfully, moderately, as part of a complete, nutrient-rich diet.