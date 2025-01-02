What to eat and what not to eat during pregnancy? Know Ayurvedic solutions from Swami Ramdev

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know Ayurvedic solutions for safe pregnancy from Swami Ramdev.

A brave and skilled child like Abhimanyu can also be born in your house. All that is needed is to give 'Yoga Sanskaar' like Abhimanyu from the mother's womb because the story of brave Abhimanyu is no longer just a mythological story. Science has put its stamp on it. Scientists at New York University have claimed that the child growing in the womb, along with the development of the brain, starts trying to understand the outside world and all this happens due to the neurons developing in the child's brain.



The 'sensory-motor' network in the brain develops the child's ability to understand voice and coordination. Research has also revealed that--when the child comes into the outside world, he recognises the voice of the outside world. Because he understands it in the mother's womb itself. This means that if the right sanskar and right thoughts are given from the first day, then obviously its effect will be seen on the child. Swami ji has always been saying that 'Yoga-Sanskar' is necessary even before family planning. Not only diseases, and defects, but it also breaks the cycle of genetic disease. Yes, but not only till birth, even after birth, the right education and the right diet are necessary.

What to eat during pregnancy?

One must eat dairy products, green leafy vegetables, dry fruits, walnuts and oats.

What needs to be taken care of during pregnancy

Avoid overeating, get plenty of sleep, don't eat fast food, do not lift heavy weights, and avoid smoking and alcohol.

What to do in pregnancy

Eat iron-rich foods, do regular workouts, keep positive thinking, create a healthy timetable and get regular checkups.

Be alert during pregnancy

In case of bleeding, stomach ache, having persistent headaches and if the fever lasts for more than 1 day.

High BP

Gourd Kalpa

Bottle gourd juice

Lauki sabzi and soup

Brahmi, Shankhpushpi, Spikenard

Mix all three and take 2-2 grams of water

Low BP

Ashwagandharishta

2 teaspoons daily

Ashwagandha shatavar

Half a teaspoon of milk

UTI, burning, bleeding

Gokharu water

Juice of Rosewood-Peepal leaves

5 to 7 cardamoms

Half a teaspoon of dry ginger juice

Black Salt

Mix it with pomegranate juice and drink it

Swelling in hands and feet

Punarnava Kwath

Gokharu Kwath

Make a decoction of both

Cool the decoction and drink it

Cold, cough, and fever

Giloy, Chiraita, Tulsi

Make a decoction and drink it cool

Mulethi, Tulsi, Giloy in case of cold

Boil all three in water and drink it

For thyroid and diabetes

Drink Triphala and coriander water and for controlling sugar take cucumber, bitter gourd, and tomato, extract the juice of all three and drink it.

